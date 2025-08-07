Nigeria: Borno Teaching Hospital Will Reduce Medical Tourism - Zulum

Borno State governor Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has promised that the Borno State Teaching Hospital, when completed, will significantly reduce medical tourism among the state's indigenes and the wider North East region.

Governor Zulum made this known during an inspection tour of the ongoing construction of the multi-billion naira facility located along the Maiduguri-Damaturu Road.

The 400-bed Teaching Hospital, which has 15 specialised departments, will serve as a training centre for medical students from Kashim Ibrahim University, Maiduguri, while providing high-quality healthcare services to residents.

Speaking to journalists after the inspection visit, Governor Zulum emphasised the importance of the project in delivering affordable and efficient healthcare to the people of Borno State.

"The reason we established this Teaching Hospital is to ensure a quality and affordable healthcare delivery system for our people.

It will significantly reduce medical tourism, as many of our indigenes currently seek treatment in Cairo and other countries," the governor stated.

He further pledged to equip the hospital with cutting-edge medical technology, qualified professionals, and a 5-megawatt solar power facility to ensure an uninterrupted electricity supply for the hospital and surrounding infrastructure.

"I believe if we can have a befitting hospital with the state-of-the-art equipment, people will prefer to patronise the Teaching Hospital rather than travel overseas to Cairo and India. I am ready to provide all what it takes to make this gigantic hospital a befitting one," he added.

Governor Zulum highlighted that the Teaching Hospital will generate over 1,000 skilled employment opportunities upon completion.

"This hospital will provide job opportunities for no fewer than 1,000 qualified professionals. Currently, the construction phase alone is employing between 2,000 and 3,000 workers," he noted.

During the inspection, the governor was briefed by the chief medical director, Professor Ibrahim Kida, and the site engineer, Engr. Usman Tijjani. He then inspected sections of the hospital, including medical and surgical wards, the General Outpatient Department (GOPD), the accident and emergency unit, the physiotherapy and radiology departments, operating theatres, and the conference hall.

Governor Zulum assured residents that the hospital would be fully operational by the end of September.

The governor also visited the 4,000-capacity International Conference Centre, where he commended the contractor for the quality of work and directed that the project be completed by the first quarter of 2026.

"I urge you to expedite construction to meet the first-quarter 2026 deadline. A state like Borno deserves a world-class conference centre to host international events," he said.

Additionally, Governor Zulum inspected the Post Office flyover--the fourth overhead bridge constructed under his administration and the 2.8-kilometre Kogin Tifa drainage project.

The governor was accompanied on the inspection visit by the member representing Gwoza, Damboa and Chibok federal constituency, Hon. Ahmed Jaha, secretary to the state government, Alhaji Bukar Tijani, commissioners, advisers and top government officials.