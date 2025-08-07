Nigeria: Bauchi LG to Ban Women, Girls From Going to Farm

7 August 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

Shira local government council in Bauchi State is developing a legal framework prohibiting women and teenage girls from going to farms, citing cultural and safety concerns.

Chairman of the council, Babangida Maliya, said this in an interview with our correspondent. He said the measure aimed to protect women, especially girls and mothers, from potential risks and cultural deviations.

Maliya lamented that many women in the area spend long hours on farmlands, often returning late at night, a situation he described as both unsafe and culturally inappropriate.

"Neither Islam nor our Hausa-Fulani tradition permits women and young girls to toil in the fields.

"This initiative seeks to align our practices with our values while ensuring the safety of our mothers and daughters," he said.

Maliya said consultations were ongoing with legal experts, councillors and traditional leaders to build a comprehensive and enforceable framework.

He called on Fulani leaders to mobilise children, especially girls, for school enrollment and adult literacy programmes for mothers, which he said would offer them better alternatives to farm labour.

Responding, a woman leader, Hajiya Inno Mohammed, applauded the proposed policy.

She pledged to mobilise support among fellow women for the council's move, describing it as a step in the right direction toward protecting their dignity and encouraging education.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.