Nigeria: Sokoto IPP Begins Operations Soon - Commissioner

7 August 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Adeniyi Olugbemi

The Sokoto State Independent Power Plant (IPP), will be functional soon, as the project has reached 80 percent completion.

The state commissioner for energy and petroleum resources, Hon Sanusi Danfulani, gave the assurance after inspecting the completed power restoration at Durbawa community.

Sanusi, who spoke after inspecting the complete and functional power restoration in Durbawa village of Kware local government, reaffirmed that the Governor Ahmed Aliyu administration is committed to developing the state.

Danfulani had earlier visited the Sokoto State House of Assembly in response to an invitation from the House Committee on Power.

The committee had visited his ministry in his absence, prompting his summons before them.

According to the commissioner, the lawmakers invited him because they came to the ministry for oversight when he was at the State Executive Council meeting with the governor.

"The issue has been finally resolved. When the committee visited the ministry, I was attending a State Executive Council meeting with His Excellency, Ahmed Aliyu, the executive governor of Sokoto State.

"We happened to miss each other. Now that I have appeared before them and explained the miscommunication and what led to my absence, both the Speaker and committee members have acknowledged the reason."

While stressing that they are all working for the good of the state, Hon. Danfulani said, "The State Assembly is working for the development of the state, just as the executive arm is also working for the development of this state under the leadership of our governor, His Excellency Ahmed Aliyu."

On the IPP, Honourable Danfulani said, "All necessary things required to reboot the moribund power plant are already on the ground, except for those we are still expecting from overseas.

"By the time those ones arrive, the IPP will be effectively working, and I think that won't be too long, maybe in the next couple of months. Upon completion, the IPP will be operational and beneficial to the state."

The energy commissioner further stated that the Sokoto Independent Power Project is now 80% completed. He clarified that, contrary to speculation, the state is not partnering with the federal government on the IPP.

