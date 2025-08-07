Liberia: Ecobank Robbery Claim Sparks Mixed Reactions As Police Remain Silent On Arrest At HQ

Monrovia — An incident at Ecobank Liberia's Head Office on 11th Street in Sinkor has sparked widespread speculation and confusion, after an alleged armed robbery attempt was thwarted on its premises on Wednesday. The suspect, now in police custody, is yet to be formally identified by the Liberia National Police (LNP), which has not commented publicly on the matter.

In an official statement issued Wednesday, Ecobank Managing Director Salamata Diallo confirmed that a man had entered the bank's Private Banking Lounge and attempted to rob a teller.

"Ecobank Liberia Limited regrets to inform all customers and the public of an unfortunate incident that occurred at our Head Office Branch, precisely Private Banking Lounge, 11th Street Sinkor, on 6th August 2025, where an armed man tried robbing the Teller of the lounge," said Diallo. "We are deeply concerned about this incident and are actively working with local law enforcement agencies to ensure a thorough and comprehensive investigation. The safety and security of our customers and staff remain our utmost priority. We therefore reassure all that we have taken immediate steps to enhance security at all our branches."

She reassured the public that no money was stolen and said that immediate steps had been taken to enhance security at all bank branches. "We have taken immediate steps to strengthen security measures across all our branches. While we understand that such incidents may raise concerns, we want to reassure all our valued customers that our security systems remain robust, and their funds and personal information are fully protected."

Ecobank further clarified that the incident has not affected its daily operations. All banking services continue to operate normally across branches and digital platforms.

The bank also expressed appreciation for the support and understanding of its customers and the general public during this period.

It called on customers seeking additional information or wishing to report concerns to contact the Marketing and Corporate Communications Unit at the Ecobank Corporate Branch on Ashmun Street in Monrovia.

Incident Details Remain Unclear

According to Varnie Karn, Ecobank's Chief of Security, the man entered the bank posing as a customer. "He said he wanted to transact, then used pepper spray on the teller. The teller hit the alarm, and we called the LNP," Karn explained. "We boggled him on the ground, handcuffed him, and turned him over to the police. He didn't take anything, and no cameras were destroyed."

The Liberia National Police has not given detail about the investigation. It has not released the suspect's name or disclosed whether he will be charged with robbery, assault, or any criminal offense. But a police source, citing anonymity, said a single barrel gun with rounds was found with the man. The lack of official information has fueled public speculation and conflicting narratives.

Public Reaction Split

The incident has stirred mixed reactions among Liberians. Some are praising Ecobank's security and the Liberia National Police for their swift response, while others are urging caution and demanding transparency from the police before drawing conclusions.

"If this man is indeed who social media claims he is, we need to hear his side of the story," said one Monrovia resident outside the bank. "You can't just arrest someone and not tell the public what's going on."

While no official identification has been provided, several individuals on social media claim the man arrested is Emery Johnson, a respected medical geneticist in Liberia.

"This guy is a nice and quiet guy," wrote Levi Saah Magna Tiklo, a social media commentator. "There must be a misunderstanding. Mr. Johnson is one of Liberia's best medical geneticists, a guest lecturer at A. M. Dogliotti School of Medicine and the University of Liberia Graduate School. I'm hoping he comes out of this safely."

Emmanuel K. Kepah, Jr., claiming to be a former student of the suspect added: "There must be a mix-up somewhere! I've known him (Mr Johnson) to be a good man. He taught me Medical Genetics at the A.M Dogliotti School of Medicine as well. Praying for God's intervention and an impartial investigation."

Jacob Harmon called for a police investigation to ascertain the fact: "The LNP should investigate this further. It might be due to depression or some kind of psychological trauma. How will one man rob a bank in broad daylight in Liberia? Something must be wrong somewhere with his mindset.

Monbo Dredd agreed: "Please let's hear exactly what led him on this path. I do not I do not condone his immoral decision on this matter but we have the right to know: what will make such an educated man to sparrow downhill to this godforsaken path?"

These comments have since gone viral, prompting fresh debate over whether the incident was a genuine crime or a misunderstanding involving someone with no criminal history.

As of Wednesday morning, the police had neither confirmed nor denied the identity of the suspect or released any formal statement on the nature of the charges.