Nigeria: Family of 63-Year-Old Ex-Soldier Allegedly Murdered On Duty Demands Justice

7 August 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Jeff Agbodo

The family of Christopher Ogbodo, a 63-year-old ex-soldier allegedly murdered while on duty as a security guard, has appealed to the Nigeria Police to intensify efforts to arrest and prosecute those responsible for his killing.

Ogbodo, who hailed from Ikem in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State, was reportedly murdered at a petroleum station under construction along the Nsukka-Ugwogo Nike Road, where he worked as a night security guard.

His widow, Mrs. Ngozi Ogbodo, speaking to journalists in Enugu, described the killing as a cold-blooded murder and expressed concern over what she sees as slow progress in the police investigation.

"My husband spoke with me on the phone the same day he was killed. Since then, the police have yet to unravel the mystery behind his death," she said.

She also lamented the lack of support from the management of the petroleum station, stating that neither the owner nor the station manager had contacted the family or cooperated fully with investigators.

"The station manager, who is the most likely person to provide information about what happened, has not come forward. Even the owner of the station has not identified with the family or been questioned. This raises serious concerns," she added.

While emphasizing that she does not wish to accuse the police of foul play, Mrs. Ogbodo urged investigators to interrogate everyone associated with the station to get to the root of the incident.

"Since July 1, 2025, when my husband was murdered, those who should be answering questions are still walking free. The police must treat this matter seriously. A human life was lost -- this cannot be swept under the carpet," she said tearfully.

She further called on the police to release her husband's body for burial while continuing investigations to ensure justice is served.

"Even domestic animals have owners. My husband was a human being, a father, a breadwinner. His killers should not go unpunished," she stressed.

Efforts to get a response from the Enugu State Police Command were unsuccessful, as inquiries sent to the spokesperson had not been responded to as of the time of filing this report.

