Gambia: 3 Migrants Abscond in Landmark Gambia-Spain Bilateral Labour Deal

7 August 2025
The Point (Banjul)

Three men among the first batch of migrant workers who recently travelled to Spain under the Bilateral Labour Agreement between The Gambia Government and the Spanish Kingdom have absconded, the government announced through the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Service in a dispatch.

"The Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment (MOTIE), regrets to inform the public of notification from the Company AFRUCAT via the Dakar Embassy of the Kingdom of Spain, reporting the disappearance of three Gambian migrant workers. The three men are among the first batch of migrant workers who recently travelled to Spain under the Bilateral Labour Agreement between The Gambia Government and the Spanish Kingdom," the release added.

"The incident reportedly occurred on the 27th July, 2025. Prior to their disappearance, the trio had neither appeared for work since Monday 28th July, 2025, nor reported to the authorities for their scheduled Work and Residence Permits processing appointments."

The biographic particulars of the absconded migrant workers are: Foday Marega, Jahally village, passport No: PC1933111; Seedia Kebbah, Jahally village, Passport No: PC223049 and Demba Keita from Sare Birom Kunda village, Passport No: PC284649.

"Accordingly, MoTIE is urging these three Gambian migrant workers to return to the farm immediately, and complete the processing of their Work and Residential Permits. We urge the public, particularly potential future beneficiaries from the opportunity this scheme offers, to adhere to the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding, and give every Gambian, a chance to play a part in the Programme."

