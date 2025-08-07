Liberia: LISCR FC Appoints Belgian Alain-André Landeut As New Head Coach

LISCR Football Club has officially unveiled Belgian tactician Alain-André Landeut as its new head coach ahead of the 2025/26 LFA First Division season. The experienced European manager replaces Tapha Manneh, whose latest stint saw the Shipping Boys finish 10th in the league and reach the final of the Orange Cup.

Landeut becomes just the second foreign manager to take charge of the club in nearly a decade, following in the footsteps of Manneh, who famously led LISCR to an unbeaten league title during the 2016-17 campaign, a historic feat in Liberian football.

The Belgian arrives on a one-year contract, with an option for extension, bringing with him a wealth of experience accumulated across various African football leagues. His managerial journey has taken him through Ghana, Guinea, Rwanda, Benin, DR Congo, and now Liberia, making him one of the few European coaches with extensive grassroots and top-flight African football experience.

Among his notable achievements, Landeut lifted the DR Congo FA Cup with DC Motema Pembe and won the Made in Rwanda Cup with Kiyovu Sports, further cementing his pedigree as a coach capable of delivering silverware.

Speaking at his unveiling, a visibly enthusiastic Landeut expressed his readiness to embrace the challenge at LISCR FC:

"I am excited to be here. I am happy to be with LISCR FC. This is a big team in Liberia, rich in history and decorated with trophies. Together with my coaching staff, the players, and our supporters, I believe we can add more titles to that list."

Club president Benjamin O. Solanke welcomed the new coach with optimism, pledging the board's full support in the club's bid to return to domestic dominance:

"Welcome to LISCR FC, Coach Landeut. I trust that you are going to deliver with our support. We are excited to have you on board and we count on your experience to help bring back our glory days."

LISCR FC is a club with high expectations, having previously won multiple domestic titles. However, last season's disappointing 10th-place league finish and the heartbreak of losing the Orange Cup final highlighted a pressing need for revitalization. Landeut has now been handed the reins to rebuild, stabilize, and once again make the Shipping Boys a title-contending force.

As pre-season preparations ramp up, fans and stakeholders alike will be keen to see how the Belgian instills his philosophy and whether he can inspire LISCR FC to reclaim its place among Liberian football's elite.