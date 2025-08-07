Nigeria: Flood Aftermath - Lagos Govt Mulls Humanitarian Intervention in Affected Communities

In the wake of Monday's devastating downpour that caused severe flash flooding in parts of Ikorodu, the Lagos State Government has extended its sympathies to affected residents and is considering humanitarian support to alleviate their suffering.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has directed relevant agencies to develop a plan for relief intervention in communities worst hit by the flood, which followed over 13 hours of relentless rainfall. The flooding led to the displacement of residents and extensive damage to property, particularly in low-lying floodplain areas.

On Thursday, Special Adviser to the Governor on Environment, Engr. Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu, led an inter-ministerial team on a spot assessment of ongoing drainage infrastructure projects in Ikorodu. He expressed confidence that once completed, the projects would offer a long-term solution to the area's recurrent flooding problems.

Rotimi-Akodu noted that the intensity of the rainfall experienced earlier in the week was exceptional, describing it as "a magnitude that occurs only once in decades," and a stark reminder of the real effects of climate change.

"We're here to deliver Mr. Governor's message of sympathy and to assess both the extent of damage and the progress of the ongoing drainage construction," he said. "This visit will help us identify urgent interventions needed to reduce the hardship residents are currently facing."

He emphasized the government's commitment to fast-tracking the project and urged residents to support the effort by refraining from dumping waste in drainage channels or obstructing infrastructure with unauthorized structures.

"Environmental responsibility is a collective duty. We must stop encroachment on road infrastructure and ensure drains remain free-flowing to avoid a repeat of this disaster," Rotimi-Akodu cautioned.

The inspection team included representatives from the Ministries of Environment and Special Duties, as well as Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA). The team was also joined by Hon. Abiodun Moshood, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Ikorodu II.

Moshood assured residents that the ongoing drainage project had not been abandoned. He explained that it is a 12-month project launched six months ago and remains on track for completion within the stated timeframe. He expressed optimism that once completed, the project would offer a permanent solution to flooding in Ijede and surrounding communities.

Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations, Mr. Gbenga Oyerinde, said his presence was to gather firsthand information and data that would inform the government's humanitarian response.

Other top officials present during the inspection included Engr. Mahamood Adegbite, Permanent Secretary of the Office of Drainage Services; Mr. Sesan Ogundeko, Permanent Secretary for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations; Dr. Femi Osayintolu, Permanent Secretary of LASEMA; Mrs. Margaret Adeseye, Director of the Lagos State Fire Service; and Hon. Tunrayo Gbadebo-Alogba, Chairman of Ijede LCDA, along with directors from relevant ministries and agencies.

The team visited several communities and project sites during the tour, including the ongoing Gberigbe Road Outfall Channel in One Fold Community, Okeletu Road, Unity Estate, Gbopa Community, Abule-Eko Community, and the Palm Avenue Collector Drain Project at Oke-Eletu, Ijede, and Igbogbo.

The Lagos State Government reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the safety of residents and delivering critical infrastructure to mitigate future flooding risks.