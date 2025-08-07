Liberia: We March for Our Future - - Liberia Must Say No to Drugs

On Thursday, August 7, 2025, Liberians from all walks of life will take to the streets in a powerful march to say one thing with one voice: No to drugs. The "Say No to Drugs" campaign is not just a rally. It is a rallying cry -- a collective response to a national crisis that has gone on for far too long. Drug abuse is ravaging our youth, tearing apart families, and poisoning the future of this nation. If we are serious about rebuilding Liberia, this march must mark the beginning of a sustained and relentless war -- not just against the users, but against the traffickers, kingpins, enablers, and the systems that protect them.

The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), the country's lead institution in this fight, has reaffirmed its "unwavering support" for the campaign. In an official statement issued August 4, the LDEA announced its full participation in Thursday's march, describing it as "a renewed national effort to combat the escalating challenges of drug abuse and trafficking in Liberia." The agency also disclosed that over 40 of its female officers, under the banner of the LDEA Women's Association, will be marching in solidarity -- a powerful symbol of commitment and moral courage in a battle that requires both.

But the LDEA's support is not limited to symbolic participation. The agency, in collaboration with the Joint Security, will deploy personnel to assist with coordination and crowd management -- a reminder that public safety and citizen mobilization must go hand in hand. More importantly, the LDEA's leadership has made it clear that this campaign is a "call to action," not just for law enforcement, but for all segments of society -- communities, schools, religious institutions, civil society, and international partners.

And indeed, this campaign has struck a chord. From students to choirs, from Muslims to Christians, from street corners to university halls -- a rare unity of purpose has emerged. The Liberian National Students Union (LINSU) has called on the government to go beyond speeches and "strictly implement drug laws, irrespective of the individuals involved." The United Methodist University's Student Representative Council has echoed that sentiment, urging immediate action to dismantle trafficking networks and expand rehabilitation services. Faith-based groups like the Monrovia Community Mass Choir have also joined the cause, declaring the drug crisis "a national emergency" that must be met with moral conviction and sustained advocacy.

Even the Gbowee Peace Foundation Africa, headed by one of Liberia's two Nobel Peace Laureates (20, has come forward in solidarity, urging its members to join the march and resist the forces that threaten to consume an entire generation.

What all these voices are saying is simple: We can no longer afford to treat drug abuse and trafficking as side issues. They are central to Liberia's development, to its peace, and to its very survival. For years, traffickers and their powerful backers have evaded justice, allegedly protected by networks of bribery and silence, while petty users -- often poor and vulnerable -- are paraded as the face of the drug crisis. This hypocrisy must end. If we truly want a drug-free Liberia, we must go after those who bring the poison into the country, not just those who consume it.

Laws must be enforced, not selectively, but uniformly. The LDEA and the Liberia National Police must be empowered -- not just in words but in budgets, in training, in equipment, and in political backing. Border patrols must be reinforced, and ports of entry must be sanitized of the corruption that allows entire containers of narcotics to disappear in plain sight. The justice system must stop treating drug prosecutions as negotiable affairs. The law must have teeth.

At the same time, we must treat addiction as a public health crisis. Every addict is a victim in need of healing. Every former user deserves a second chance. Investment in rehabilitation, mental health, and youth empowerment is not a luxury; it is a necessity. We cannot arrest our way out of this crisis -- we must restore lives and rebuild communities.

The "Say No to Drugs" march is a necessary beginning, but it cannot be the end. What we need now is national resolve -- real, lasting, courageous resolve -- to face the enemy that is within. This is not a fight we can afford to lose.

To the marchers, to the students, to the choir members, to the mothers and fathers, to the LDEA officers -- we salute your courage. May your steps echo across this land as a call to conscience, a demand for justice, and a pledge of hope.

Liberia must say no to drugs -- and mean it. Let August 7 be the day we stopped whispering and started fighting back. Together, we can build a drug-free Liberia.