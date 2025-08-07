Liberia: Ecobank Confirms Attempted Robbery At Private Banking Lounge

7 August 2025
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By David a Yates

Ecobank Liberia Limited has confirmed an attempted armed robbery at its Head Office Branch on 11th Street in Sinkor, Monrovia. The incident occurred specifically at the bank's Private Banking Lounge on Tuesday, August 6, when an unidentified armed man attempted to rob a teller.

In an official statement issued by the bank's Managing Director, Madam Salamata Diallo, the bank expressed deep concern over the incident and said it is working closely with local law enforcement authorities to carry out a "thorough and comprehensive investigation."

"We are deeply concerned about this incident and are actively working with local law enforcement agencies to ensure a thorough and comprehensive investigation," said Madam Diallo.

While the statement did not disclose whether any injuries were sustained or whether the suspect was apprehended, the bank emphasized that no disruption to operations occurred and that all branches and digital channels remain fully operational.

"The safety and security of our customers and staff remain our utmost priority," the statement read. "We therefore reassure all that we have taken immediate steps to enhance security at all our branches."

Ecobank acknowledged that such incidents may raise public concern, but emphasized that robust security systems and protocols are in place to protect customer funds and personal information.

"We understand such incidents may raise concerns regarding safety and security. We, therefore, wish to reassure all our customers that robust security systems and protocols are in place to protect their funds and personal information," the bank said.

Ecobank expressed appreciation to its customers and the general public for their continued trust and support during this time.

"Our operations continue uninterrupted across all branches and digital channels. We appreciate the understanding and continued support of our customers and the public during this time," the statement concluded.

Read the original article on Liberian Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.