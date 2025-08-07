Liberia: Ecobank Confirms Attempted Robbery At Private Banking Lounge

Ecobank Liberia Limited has confirmed an attempted armed robbery at its Head Office Branch on 11th Street in Sinkor, Monrovia. The incident occurred specifically at the bank's Private Banking Lounge on Tuesday, August 6, when an unidentified armed man attempted to rob a teller.

In an official statement issued by the bank's Managing Director, Madam Salamata Diallo, the bank expressed deep concern over the incident and said it is working closely with local law enforcement authorities to carry out a "thorough and comprehensive investigation."

"We are deeply concerned about this incident and are actively working with local law enforcement agencies to ensure a thorough and comprehensive investigation," said Madam Diallo.

While the statement did not disclose whether any injuries were sustained or whether the suspect was apprehended, the bank emphasized that no disruption to operations occurred and that all branches and digital channels remain fully operational.

"The safety and security of our customers and staff remain our utmost priority," the statement read. "We therefore reassure all that we have taken immediate steps to enhance security at all our branches."

Ecobank acknowledged that such incidents may raise public concern, but emphasized that robust security systems and protocols are in place to protect customer funds and personal information.

"We understand such incidents may raise concerns regarding safety and security. We, therefore, wish to reassure all our customers that robust security systems and protocols are in place to protect their funds and personal information," the bank said.

Ecobank expressed appreciation to its customers and the general public for their continued trust and support during this time.

"Our operations continue uninterrupted across all branches and digital channels. We appreciate the understanding and continued support of our customers and the public during this time," the statement concluded.