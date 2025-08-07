Liberia: Battle Over S. T. Nagbe Methodist Church Heightens

The historic Stephen Trowen Nagbe United Methodist Church in Sinkor has become the epicenter of an escalating crisis within the United Methodist Church (UMC) in Liberia, prompting its temporary closure after two consecutive Sundays of worship service disruptions.

The Liberia Annual Conference (LAC) of the United Methodist Church ordered the closure following mounting tensions over the appointment of clergy and the interruption of sacred rituals, including Holy Communion. The turmoil has laid bare growing internal divisions, with church officials citing a breakdown in spiritual discipline and open defiance of ecclesiastical authority.

In a strongly worded statement issued Wednesday, August 6, Bishop Samuel J. Quire Jr. condemned what he described as "hostile" behavior directed at pastors appointed by church leadership. "These actions stand in direct opposition to the teachings of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and the values that the United Methodist Church holds sacred: peace, love, accountability, order, and mutual respect," the statement read.

Located near the national UMC headquarters, S.T. Nagbe is one of the most prominent churches in the country and holds deep symbolic value. Its closure, though temporary, underscores the severity of the crisis now confronting the denomination in Liberia.

At the root of the unrest is the reaffirmation by the global UMC's 2020-2024 General Conference of its doctrinal stance that marriage is between one man and one woman. That position--aligned with Liberian law--has triggered opposition within certain congregations, including S.T. Nagbe, where some members are reportedly exploring a breakaway to the Global Methodist Church, a more conservative denomination.

Church leaders say multiple efforts to resolve the conflict through pastoral dialogue and administrative mediation were rebuffed. Attempts by bishops and pastors to conduct charge conferences or restore order were allegedly blocked, with some clergy facing verbal hostility and denied access to the pulpit.

In response, the LAC has sealed off the S.T. Nagbe church building and suspended all services and activities there. Worship has been temporarily relocated to other United Methodist churches in Monrovia, under the supervision of the District Superintendent and the Senior Pastor. These officials have been authorized to appoint interim officers for all church auxiliaries during the transition.

Those identified as instigators of the unrest may face disciplinary proceedings under Paragraph 2702.1 of the UMC's Book of Discipline, with investigations to proceed in accordance with Paragraph 2706. The LAC also warned that similar measures could be taken against any other congregation exhibiting defiance or disorder.

"This is not who we are," the statement added. "These actions tarnish the legacy of Bishop Nagbe and the sanctity of this historic church."

S.T. Nagbe UMC was founded in honor of Liberia's first Methodist bishop and is widely regarded as a spiritual landmark and symbol of national religious heritage.

Church authorities emphasized that the closure is not a punitive measure, but rather a protective one--aimed at preserving life, property, and the sanctity of sacred spaces. Reopening the church will depend on the outcome of ongoing investigations and a determination by the Bishop, his Cabinet, and assigned clergy that conditions for worship have returned to acceptable standards.

In a final appeal, Bishop Quire called for unity and reflection among all members of the Liberia Annual Conference.

"We call upon all members, especially those involved in the conflict, to reflect prayerfully on their actions and recommit to the teachings and governance of the United Methodist Church," he urged. "Let us not allow our differences to become weapons of division. Instead, let us pursue reconciliation, humility, and healing."

He asked both clergy and laity to keep S.T. Nagbe UMC in their prayers, expressing hope that peace and spiritual order will soon be restored through faith and collective resolve.