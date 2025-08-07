Liberia: Nasscorp Announces Plans for New Hotel Project in Ganta

In a move to expand its asset base and support regional development, the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP) has unveiled plans to construct a modern hotel complex in Ganta City, one of Liberia's fastest-growing urban hubs.

According to Mikerwon Zuu, NASSCORP's Regional Director for Region Six, the development will not only enhance the institution's revenue generation but also contribute meaningfully to infrastructure growth in the region.

"NASSCORP doesn't own property in Nimba, so we are making sure to obtain some properties soon," Zuu told the Daily Observer in a recent interview.

"We have already procured two acres of land in Ganta, and construction is expected to begin soon."

Although he didn't provide a definitive timeline, Zuu emphasized that the initiative reflects the agency's strategic shift toward investing in long-term infrastructure and real estate development across key counties.

For decades, NASSCORP has operated in rented facilities in Nimba County. The new hotel project marks a significant step toward establishing a permanent presence in the region, which has seen substantial growth in the number of beneficiaries.

"When I took over a few years ago as Regional Director, we had fewer than 100 beneficiaries in the entire region. Today, we have over 950 active beneficiaries across Nimba," Zuu reported.

He credited this increase to enhanced outreach and engagement, saying the regional office is now reaching communities as far as Buutuo and other remote areas.

"We are on our feet every day, meeting our beneficiaries wherever they are. So far, we've had no complaints about service delivery," he said proudly.

The Daily Observer also gathered testimonies during the recent celebration of NASSCORP's 50th anniversary held in Ganta, where beneficiaries praised the agency's improved services, outreach, and transparency.

"We were blind to the system, but now we are greatly benefiting from NASSCORP in our retirement," said Mr. Peterson, a retired classroom teacher.

Another resident, a police officer, recounted how he used his social security card to access healthcare services at the Ganta United Methodist Hospital for a family member--something he said would have been unthinkable in previous years.

"It used to feel like deductions were just money going nowhere," added a 75-year-old widow, whose late husband was a civil servant.

"Now I am using his social security benefits to sustain my family."

The growing number of success stories and increased awareness of social security benefits appear to be motivating NASSCORP's infrastructure push in Nimba. Stakeholders say it could serve as a model for government institutions looking to combine service delivery with sustainable investment.

With Ganta emerging as a commercial and administrative center for northeastern Liberia, the hotel complex is expected to generate income, create jobs, and offer hospitality services that align with the region's growing demand for tourism and business accommodation.

"This is not just about income," Zuu said. "It's about creating a footprint--ensuring that NASSCORP isn't just deducting fees but reinvesting into communities where our people live and retire."