Nigeria: Judges in New Maradona Trial Reject Request to Step Aside

7 August 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Judges appointed to try the medical team of late Argentine football legend Diego Maradona over his death rejected on Wednesday a request by the defense for two of the judicial panel to be recused.

The first trial into Maradona's 2020 death collapsed in May after one of the judges was sensationally revealed to have taken part in a clandestine documentary about the trial.

A new three-judge bench was appointed in July to conduct a fresh trial.

Lawyers for Maradona's personal physician, Leopoldo Luque, one of seven people charged with culpable homicide over the star's death, had asked for two judges to be removed from the case, saying they feared they would "not be impartial."

The judges rejected the request, saying it was based on "conjecture" and "speculation."

No date has yet been set for the new trial.

Maradona, considered one of the world's greatest ever players, died in November 2020 at the age of 60 while recovering from brain surgery.

He died of heart failure and acute pulmonary edema -- a condition where fluid accumulates in the lungs -- two weeks after going under the knife.

His medical team was put on trial over the conditions of his home convalescence, which prosecutors described as grossly negligent.

They risk prison terms of between eight and 25 years if convicted of "homicide with possible intent," or pursuing a course of action despite knowing it could lead to his death.

