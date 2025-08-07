Liberia: P$DP Launches Women's Economic Resilience, Focus On Financial Accountability, Climate Change and Leadership

Monrovia — The Platform for Dialogue and Peace (P4DP) has launched a 16-month project to empower rural women and marginalized groups in Montserrado, Bong, Grand Gedeh, and Grand Bassa Counties.

The initiative, titled Project for Women Social-Economic and Leadership Resilience (P4WOSELR), is funded by the Women's Peace and Humanitarian Fund.

At the orientation, Executive Director James S. Shilue said the project is a response to past experiences where local groups struggled with donor reporting.

"We did the heavy lifting before--from financial accountability to narrative reporting. But we noticed some of the groups didn't have much capacity, and that gave us some struggle," Shilue admitted. "The donors were pleased with our work but emphasized the need to strengthen financial reporting. So, in this new project, we are putting more focus on accountability and transparency."

The project targets over 400 women and introduces economic training, leadership development, and climate awareness. It builds on past efforts like the Black Women Political Participation Project and expands with Peace Mother Clubs, a model where women meet, save, and build small businesses together.

"Economic empowerment is key," Shilue emphasized. "Women without financial independence are more likely to suffer from abuse... This project introduces commercial and economic competencies to help change that."

Climate change and financial literacy are new additions to the approach. "Even if we train women and equip them with economic skills, if they don't understand climate change, their efforts can be undermined," he said. "We're also enhancing financial accountability to help them manage resources more effectively."

A major emotional highlight was P4DP's return to Grand Bassa County. "It was painful for us to leave Bassa," Shilue confessed. "We saw the impact our work had there... So we made sure to include them again, and thankfully, our proposal was accepted."

"Leadership is not just about sitting in meetings. It's about women having a voice at the table... That's what this project is about."

Speaking to FrontPage Africa after the program, Girls Education Foundation Executive Director, Linda Playma Lloyd, praised the recent orientation held by P4DP, calling it a vital learning opportunity for grassroots groups.

"As a first-time implementer, I actually wanted to learn from the experience shared here today," said Executive Director Linda Playma-Lloyd. "The orientation covered a whole range of issues--finance, budgeting, procurement--and it was very good. It wasn't just an event; it was a full learning process."

She said the training clarified how donor projects differ from internal systems. "Every project has its own unique way of doing things... especially in terms of planning, reporting, and procurement."

Emphasizing team coordination, she added: "It's not just about coming from Organization X or Y and doing things your own way... We all can have one voice when implementing this project."

Accordingly, Playma-Lloyd said their selection speaks volumes. "We were selected as co-partners, and that means a lot... it shows we met the required standards."

Assigned to work in two communities in Grand Bassa, the Foundation will focus on GBV, leadership, and women's empowerment.

"We are dealing with communities that are not just hard to reach, but are really entrenched in gender-based violence," she said.

Adding, "We don't want women to just be passive participants. We want them to become decision-makers."

She also praised P4DP's previous mentorship. "When we started working with them... we had very little knowledge about GBV... They helped us understand the issues in-depth." "They didn't just train us--they made us co-partners. That means a lot for a grassroots organization like ours."

She further explained, "We want to make sure that the women we're working with are not just part of the conversation, but that they are the ones leading the conversation."

Making a brief remark, an administrator from the Albino Society of Liberia, Clarence Clay expressed renewed partnership with P4DP under the Project P4WOSELR, which builds on earlier collaboration.

"We are happy to be part of this second phase... We want to say thank you to them for allowing us to form part of their implementing partnership again."

Founded in 2010, the Society advocates for persons with albinism across six pillars: education, health, justice, psychosocial support, awareness, and empowerment.

"Coming from where we started in 2010, we can proudly say that people with albinism are now part of community-level decision-making. Our only challenge now is being heard at the national level," said Clay.

Reflecting on past impact, Clay expressed the importance of female participants acknowledging the leadership ability.

"The project output was 90% of what we expected," he said. "We taught women how to vote, how to face political processes... Some of them are now actively participating in local structures."

During the new project's orientation, Clay said the focus is clear. "We learned a lot... This project is about building women's social and economic resilience... and help them not go back," he said.

He called on other implementers to remain accountable. "USAIAD funding is no more... use the funds for the intended purpose and report honestly."

"Before doing anything with the grant, always remember the training. When you report with clarity, it becomes easier and builds trust."

He stressed the need for national inclusion for the Albino community. "Presidents have come and gone, and we still don't have enough representation at the national level... Our hope is that one day, people with albinism will be appointed to meaningful positions."