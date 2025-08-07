Liberia: LISCR FC Appoints Belgian Alain-André Landeut As Head Coach After Trophyless Season

Monrovia — After a disappointing 2024/2025 campaign that saw three different coaches and no silverware, LISCR FC is pressing the reset button with a bold new appointment.

The Shipping Boys have officially named Belgian tactician Alain-André Landeut as their new head coach, marking a fresh start for one of Liberia's most decorated clubs.

"The Shipping Boys have a new captain at the helm. Let's give a warm welcome to our new head coach, Alain-André Landeut, from Belgium. Welcome to LISCR FC, Coach André!" the club announced on Wednesday.

A Season of Instability Ends with a Statement Move

Despite their strong reputation and ambitions, LISCR FC endured a turbulent 2024/25 season, finishing without a trophy for the first time in years. The club cycled through three different head coaches, and inconsistency both tactically and in results left supporters frustrated.

The appointment of Landeut, known for his disciplined approach and European pedigree, signals a clear intent to rebuild with structure and long-term vision.

Coach Landeut, a UEFA A Licensed professional, brings a wealth of experience to the Shipping Boys, having coached across various African leagues, including stints in Ghana, Guinea, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Benin.

Among his most notable achievements, Coach Landeut led DC Motema Pembe to victory in the Congolese FA Cup and guided Kiyovu Sports to win the Made in Rwanda Cup.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Coach Landeut's appointment marks a new chapter for LISCR FC as the club continues to build a competitive and dynamic team on and off the pitch.

Landeut Joins Growing European Influence in Liberian Football

With his appointment, Landeut becomes the second European head coach in the LFA First Division this upcoming season. He joins Amir, recently unveiled as the new head coach of league champions Fassell FC.

This growing presence of European managers in Liberian football reflects a shift toward modern football philosophies, tactical discipline, and international expertise as clubs push for improved performances both domestically and on the continental stage.

"Coach Landeut brings the profile we've been looking for tactical clarity, leadership, and a strong development mindset," a LISCR executive said. "We believe he can help return this club to where it belongs."

Focus on Stability and Development

Landeut is expected to begin pre-season duties immediately, evaluating the squad, building a competitive system, and working closely with the club's famed youth setup. His goals are clear: restore consistency, reignite the winning culture, and position LISCR as a contender on all fronts once again.

He also inherits the responsibility of regaining the club's place in CAF competitions, after missing out following last season's underwhelming finish.