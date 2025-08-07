Liberia: Ombudsman Recommends Dismissal of 26 Top Officials for Code of Conduct Violations

Monrovia — The Office of the Ombudsman in Liberia has recommended to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai the dismissal of nearly two dozen public officials for allegedly violating the National Code of Conduct law.

Chaired by Counselor Findely Karnga, the Office of the Ombudsman is tasked with enforcing and overseeing the National Code of Conduct for Public Officials Law. The Law, which was enacted by the National Legislature and signed into law by former Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, aims to ensure ethical behavior and prevent conflicts of interest among those in government. The Ombudsman receives and investigates complaints against public officials and national institutions, ensuring they adhere to the Law.

In a report released in Monrovia on Wednesday, August 6,2025, the Office of the Ombudsman recommended the dismissal of Emmanuel Tuley, Board Chair Liberia Electricity Corporation, Cooper Kruah, Minister of Labour, Lucia Massalee Yallah, Environmental Protection Agency, Emmanuel Zorh, Jr. (Ministry of Labour, J. Luther Tarpeh, Board of Director National Port Authority (NPA), Amos B. Tweh, Managing Director Liberia Petroleum Refining Company, Cornelia Kruah Togba, Minister of State and Whroway Bryant, Superintendent Montserrado County.

Others are Emmanuel K. Farr, Deputy Director- National Fire Service, Ambassador Sheikh Al Moustapha Kouyateh, Ministry of State, Ben A. Fofana, Commissioner, Liberia Telecommunication Authority, Patience Randall, Director General, Liberia Business Registry, Edmund Forh and Melvin Cephus, National Transit Authority, Lucia Tarpeh, Development Superintendent, Montserrado County, Robert Bestman, City Mayor, Paynesville and James Yolei Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The rest are Collins Tamba, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Selena P. Mappy, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Kansualism B. Kansuah, Member of Board, Liberia Special Economic Zone, Cllr. Kuku Y. Dorbor, Liberia Special Economic Zone Authority, Jacob Smith, Liberia Refining Company, Daniel Sando, Ministry of Information, Ansu V. S. Dulleh, National Disaster Management Authority and Macdella Cooper, Senior Political Advisor to the President, Ministry of State.

The report from the Office of the Ombudsman disclosed that its action to recommend the dismissal of these public officials stemmed from investigation launched into multiple phone-calls, written and face-to-face complaints from citizens regarding potential violations of the law by them.

The investigation specifically focused on political participation, specifically violations of sections 5.1(a)(b)(c) and 5.8 of the Code of Conduct (as amended), and covered from July 30, 2024, to May 23, 2025.

Section 12 of the Code of Conduct empowers the investigation to report on any issue of misconduct investigated by the Ombudsman, within the public service and private sector.

The investigation was conducted into allegations of political participation carried out by the accused public officials along with all other public servants similarly situated and within the three branches of the Government appointed by the President, aside from those exempted.

One of the complainants, Concerned Members of the Unity Party claimed that their Chairman Luther Tarpeh and his corps of elected officers had accepted various appointed positions in government and proceeded to abandon the activities of the Party to the extent that partisans were finding it extremely difficult, most time impossible to have their concerns addressed.

They claimed that though they have communicated with the chairman and raised their concerns, urging him to return to the party so as to perform those duties and functions for which he and his officers were elected to do and perform, their calls and concerns have since fallen on deaf ears.

"Mr. chairman, our action as concerned and prominent members of the Unity Party is intended for us as a ruling political party to govern strictly in compliance with the rule of law and anything contrary is prohibitive and intended to bring bad governance to the many strong members of our party that braved the storm in all parts of Liberia, promising that citizens that when elected, the Unity Party will rule by the rule law and it is this promise that we must fulfill as a responsible political party," a letter of complaint signed by Lavala K. Johnson, Sr/Advisor, Lofa Branch; Cllr. Milton D. Taylor, Prominent member, Alex Kromah, Chairman, Concerned Elders Council, Former Unity Party Chairman for Montserrado County, amongst others stated.

The investigation reviewed pieces of evidence presented by the National Elections Commission. It unearthed violation of section 5.1(a) (b) of the Code of by the defendants who are executives and leaders of political parties while at the same time maintain positions to which they were appointed by the President within the Government of Liberia.

The investigation thus established from the preponderance of evidence that the defendants individually and or jointly violated section 5.1(a) and (b) and their action in addition, amount to the management of the political parties contrary to section 5.8 of the Code of Conduct and Article 90(c) of the Liberia 1986 Constitution.

"No officer or employee in the executive branch or any agency or department thereof, shall take any active part in political management or in political campaigns..."

"By being executives' members, prominent members or eminent members of political parties, in the mind of the investigation, constitutes "active participation] in political management."

"Hence, the defendants, who have admitted to be executive members of political parties, acted contrary to section 5.8 of the Code when the defendants contravene Article 90 (a) of the Liberia 1986 Constitution," the report maintained.

It pointed out that, "No person, whether elected or appointed to any public office, shall engage in any other activity which shall be against public policy, or constitute conflict of interest."

According to the report, the defendants serving as executive members of political parties are against public policy and as such, their actions amount to conflict of interest.

Section 1.3.6, Code of Conduct states that: Conflict of interest is when a public official, contrary to official obligations and duties to act for the benefit of the public, exploits a relationship for personal benefit.

The report added that the situation involving the defendants borders on perceived Conflict of Interest between state function and active involvement in political party activities-which constitutes a violation of Sections 5.1(a) and (b), 5.8 and 5.10 of the Code of Conduct (2014).

Findings

The investigation wonders what lesson is portrayed by the defiant defendants, especially when Government officials "are expected to be persons [to] exhibit high moral character and integrity; be law-abiding and committed persons who show proper care for public assets, behave ethically and discharge his or her duties and responsibilities impartially, efficiently and effectively with diligence and dignity" for the creation of a diligent and disciplined corps of public official and employees of Government."

Section 4.2 of the Code mandates that "All Public Officials and Employees of Government shall uphold all laws, lawful instructions, decisions and policies of the State, faithfully and impartially to the best of his or her ability.

Unfortunately, the report disclosed that the investigation finds that the disloyalty and disrespect exhibited by the majority of the defendants undermines the tenets of "Good Governance" necessary for the creation of a diligent and disciplined corps..." as envisioned at section 4.10 of the Code of Conduct which requires that "All Public Officials and Employees of Government shall treat members of the public and other Public Officials and Employees of Government honestly and fairly, and with proper regard for the other person's rights and obligations."

It disclosed that eight Government officials who received citations for the political participation investigation voluntarily resigned or relinquished their positions from the various political parties in compliance with the mandate and the spirit of the Code of Conduct.

It added that the defendants violated multiple sections of the prohibition on political participation provided in the Code along with other applicable regulations because they admitted to being managers of the political parties as a direct violation of Sections 5.1 'a' and 'b', 5.8 and 5.10 of the Code of Conduct.

"Madam Hon. Sara Beysolow Nyanti appeared before the investigation through Cllr. Jeddi Armah. Cllr. Armah is an official of the Government; thus, his representation of Madam Beysolow Nyanti is contrary to public policy, and it is against notice within the citation to Madam Beysolow Nyanti that she "may be represented by a private lawyer."

Recommendations and remedial actions

The Code of Conduct mandates the Ombudsman to investigate, on its own initiative or on complaints filed by any person or organization in violations of the Code of Conduct by Public and Private Officials and Employees of Government.

Thus, the Ombudsman investigated, based on complaints and on its own initiative, allegations of Section 5.1(a), (b) and 5.8 of Code.

Section 5.9 states that "Any public official, after due process, who is found guilty of violating any provision of this section shall be immediately removed from the position or office held by him/her, and thereafter no part of the funds appropriated by any law for such position or office shall be used to pay compensation to such person."

The report disclosed that the defendants, with the exception of those who either resigned or suspended political affiliation because of their positions in the government, were all adjudged guilty of the violation of section 5.1 (a) and (b), and section 5.8 of the Code because they were all actively engaged in political activities and/or political management owing to the managerial roles they continue to play within their various political parties

It maintained that they were all actively engaged in political activities and/or political management owing to the managerial roles they continue to play within their various political parties while, at the same time, holding and serving as public officials appointed by the President.

"It is herewith recommended to His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr, that the defendants be removed from the various public positions they are each occupying upon the receipt of the transmittal letter along with the judgment, pursuant to section 5.9 of the Code which mandates: "Any public official, after due process, who is found guilty of violating any provision of this section [5] shall be immediately removed from the position or office held by him/her, and thereafter no part of the funds appropriated by any law for such position or office shall be used to pay compensation to such person."

Pursuant to Investigation oversight mandate at section 12.1, Code (amended 2017), the report called for all those who are, or would be similarly situated as the defendants, holding positions within the Government of Liberia along with positions within various political parties, not specifically named, are ordered to relinquish any one of the positions.

"If they choose to maintain the positions within the Government of Liberia, they are required to provide evidence of their resignations from political activities and or political parties' management position(s) within 48 hours of the receipt of this report."

The Office of the Ombudsman further fined Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti US$500 to be paid to the revenue account of the government within 72 hours upon the receipt of this report for personalizing Government resources when she ordered or instructed Hon. Jeddi Armah, an official of the Government, to represent her personal interest before the investigation in violation of Section 8.3 of the Law.

Section 8.3 of the Law states that: "...A Public Official or an Employee of Government who directs or concurs in the use of public funds contrary to the existing regulations or instructions shall be accountable and liable for any loss arising from that use and shall be required to make full restitution of the loss, even if he or she has ceased to be a public servant."