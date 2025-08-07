Liberia: Restoring Order in Liberia - a Call for Authoritative Leadership

opinion

Liberia stands at a crossroads where governance is synonymous with fluctuating standards and political turbulence.

The challenge of hooliganism, flagrant disregard for the rule of law, and a general sense of anarchy put Liberia in dire need of a leadership style characterized by an iron fist tempered with principled governance.

This korero contends that for Liberia to regain its footing on the pathway toward a functional and prosperous nation, it needs a mix of stringent law enforcement, unwavering leadership, and the dissolution of hooliganism.

This discussion will compare the transformative leadership seen in Rwanda under Paul Kagame and Ghana under Jerry John Rawlings. Both are essential yardsticks for establishing a nation where leadership and the law command respect.

The Current State of Disorder in Liberia:

Liberia is at a pivotal juncture where hooliganism and civil unrest are fraying the fabric of society.

In recent years and months, the nation has witnessed a surge in public disturbances characterized by violent acts, electoral misbehaviors, and a general disregard for civic responsibility.

The pervasive nature of hooliganism has evolved into a lifestyle for some individuals, threatening the safety of citizens and the stability of communities. Consequently, why can this lawlessness persist without the decisive action needed to restore order?

In many cases, the response to hooliganism has been a half-hearted approach that attempts to quell unrest through appeasement rather than strict enforcement.

This, however, only fuels the perception that lawlessness will be tolerated.

Such an environment signals to potential investors that the nation is ungovernable, deterring foreign direct investment, which is essential for economic growth.

For Liberia to recover its stature as a viable destination for investment, a resolute stance against hooliganism and other forms of civil disorder is indispensable.

Drawing Lessons from Rwanda and Ghana:

As we look to other African nations for inspirational leadership models, the examples of Rwanda under President Paul Kagame and Ghana under President Jerry Rawlings stand out prominently.

Both leaders implemented policies prioritizing national stability and the rule of law, transforming their nations into relative havens of order in a continent often characterized by volatility.

President Paul Kagame, who assumed power after the 1994 genocide, has been credited with leading Rwanda through a meticulous political rebirth.

His approach was marked by a blend of iron-fisted governance and socio-economic reform, restoring order in a nation drenched in violence.

President Kagame's government adopted a zero-tolerance policy toward crime, which, combined with a strong vision for national development, laid the groundwork for economic growth and stability.

In fostering a culture of accountability, President Kagame established a semblance of trust in government, which is paramount for any nation seeking to regain its footing after a crisis.

Similarly, the late President John Jerry Rawlings' tenure in Ghana provides essential paradoxes to analyze.

Taking power through a coup, Rawlings confronted corruption and mismanagement directly and brought that zeal into the civilian presidency.

His authoritarian measures ensured stability and national pride, enabling Ghana to cultivate a favorable atmosphere for economic investment.

One of Liberia's foremost and seasoned intellectual accountants, former GACC Boss John Morlu, once told me that he witnessed President Rawlings lobbying investors at an expo in Canada for investors to come and invest in Ghana.

He said, "The late J.J. Rawlings was not a seat warmer, but a true nationalist."

His tenure reminds us that stability sometimes requires strict measures to reinstate respect for governance and law.

The Iron Fist Metaphor and the Rule of Law:

The juxtaposition of authoritative governance and the rule of law often raises eyebrows, particularly as critics argue that the former threatens individual freedoms and human rights.

Nevertheless, it is essential to recognize that the rule of law can only thrive when a governing body is empowered to uphold it vigorously.

The potential short-term backlash against stricter measures should not deter Liberian leaders from taking necessary actions to restore order.

While human rights advocacy is crucial, it must coincide with the acknowledgment that hooliganism victims also deserve protection.

The rights of law-abiding citizens who face the brunt of hooligan behavior must be prioritized just as fervently as the rights of those engaging in disruptive behavior.

It is a delicate balance; however, the state must safeguard societal order.

This tension between maintaining order and protecting individual freedoms is where decisive leadership becomes critical.

When hooliganism flourishes, the societal structure begins to deteriorate.

It creates an atmosphere of fear and helplessness among the populace, ultimately asserting the mob's dominance over lawful governance.

If the government refrains from taking decisive action against this behavior due to fear of backlash, it will further erode the citizens' trust in the system.

Vacillation creates uncertainty, allowing hooliganism to become entrenched as an accepted strategy for negotiation and demands.

The Responsibilities of Leadership:

Leadership rooted in decisiveness is paramount when navigating the complexities of modern governance in Liberia.

Leaders must embrace their roles as figureheads and stewards of national stability.

By drawing on the strengths of governance exemplified in Rwanda and Ghana, Liberian leaders have the opportunity to lay the foundations for a comprehensive plan against disorder.

The first step in this directive is an unwavering commitment to enforcing existing laws.

This requires the government to be proactive rather than reactive, effectively employing law enforcement as a tool for social cohesion.

In addition, comprehensive policies must be instituted to address the root causes of hooliganism, such as poverty, employment opportunities, and education.

Ensuring that the populace feels heard and provided for is essential to diminishing the allure of extreme responses to grievances.

Moreover, the government should create transparent platforms for citizens' grievances and concerns.

Advocating for constructive dialogues instead of confrontational demonstrations can significantly reduce the likelihood of hooliganism.

Leaders should harness their authority to promote social programs emphasizing inclusivity, unity, and civic responsibility.

Addressing Critics of Authoritarian Measures:

Critics of authoritarian governance often highlight the potential pitfalls, human rights violations, suppression of dissent, and the risk of breeding a culture of fear.

However, it is essential to understand that the absence of firm governance can result in far greater crises when hooliganism becomes normalized.

As history has shown, unyielding devolution into chaos offers no protection against human rights violations.

Defensive posturing against critics should not inhibit leaders from implementing necessary policies to reinstate order.

Furthermore, when leadership is exercised to foster societal well-being, it is often possible to negotiate a balance of firmness in law enforcement paired with an abiding respect for citizens' rights.

Leaders can foster participation in governance where citizens are encouraged to engage responsibly by establishing advisory councils or citizen forums.

To restore the essence of governance in Liberia, leaders must emphasize the urgency of decisive action, interwoven with respect for the law and human dignity.

As evidenced by the success stories in Rwanda and Ghana, a judicious blend of authoritarian measures and responsible governance can create the structure necessary for citizens to thrive.

The dilapidation caused by hooliganism must be addressed head-on, with a commitment to a zero-tolerance policy that preserves order while promoting human rights.

Liberia's evolution into a nation of order, respect, and investment hinges on its leaders' adopting an unyielding commitment to the rule of law through decisive governance.

Citizens deserve a government that champions their rights and enforces law and order. Only then can Liberia heal from its troubled past and secure a prosperous future.

The time for action is now, and the necessity for transformation is pressing.