Liberia: Former Senate Pro-Tempore Criticizes Government's Decision to Uphold Amended Bea Mountain Agreement

Monrovia — The former President Pro Tempore of the Liberian Senate, Armah Zolu Jallah, has blasted the Unity Party (UP) led-Government of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai for upholding the amended Mineral Development Agreement (MDA) of Bea Mountain Mining Company (BMMC) at the detriment of the country and its people.

BMMC operates mining sites in Bomi, Grand Cape Mount and Gbarpolu Counties. The agreement was first amended and extended by 25 years in 2023 during the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) led-Government of former President George Manneh Weah.

But in May this year, the Unity Party led-Government announced that it has concluded the review, monitoring and compliance of the Mineral Development Agreement (MDA) it signed with BMMC.

In a statement released in Monrovia recently, former Pro Tempore Jallah described as "a gross betrayal of national sovereignty, economic justice" for Liberian and its citizens, the move being made by the government to maintain the amended MDA of BMMC.

"I wish to categorically denounce the recently amended Mineral Development Agreement (MDA) between the Government of Liberia and Bea Mountain Mining Company. The passage of this MDA by the Legislature is not only deeply flawed but reflects a disturbing pattern of legislative complicity in the erosion of Liberia's rightful stake in its own resources."

According to him, the agreement is tilted in favor of foreign corporate interests, while neglecting the suffering and aspirations of the very communities affected by mining operations.

He pointed out that key flaws in the MDA include the unjust reduction of Liberia's equity share from 10% to a mere 5%, thereby shortchanging country of significant economic benefit.

Jallah maintained that the MDA is also flawed with a "disgracefully low Community Development Fund (CDF) of just US $250,000 annually, which cannot meet even the basic development needs of affected towns and villages."

He claimed that there is consistent environmental degradation, including chemical spills and polluted water sources, with no meaningful accountability; and persistent labor rights violations, including wage disparity, foreign labor favoritism, and the exclusion of qualified Liberians from supervisory roles at the company.

Jallah observed that Bea Mountain has blatantly failed to honor its social, educational, health and infrastructure obligations as outlined in the MDA.

"Such an agreement is not in the best interest of Liberia or the good people of Cape Mount. It is an affront to our laws, our dignity, and the vision of a resource-driven national development."

He called on the government to conduct a full review and renegotiation of the MDA, with the restoration of Liberia's 10% equity share in Bea Mountain

Jallah added that government must also ensure an increase in the Community Development Fund to 2.5% of the company's gross annual profit, with direct community oversight and transparent implementation.

He emphasized that government should enforce all obligations under the MDA, including labor, environmental protection, social services, and educational support.

He called for a comprehensive, independent, and publicly released audit of Bea Mountain's compliance with its obligations, to be conducted by a reputable third-party institution.

Jallah maintained that government should also ensure an inclusive national forum involving affected communities, civil society, and local leadership, to forge a just, transparent, and patriotic resource governance framework.

"I urge His Excellency President Joseph N. Boakai to demonstrate bold leadership in defense of Liberia's long-term national interest. I equally call on the Honorable Members of the Legislature to revisit this agreement and act in line with their constitutional duty to protect the Liberian people."

Jallah said the wealth of Liberia belongs to all Liberians--not to foreign corporations or political actors who prioritize self-interest over national duty.

He added that citizens of Grand Cape Mount County, and indeed all resource-rich regions of Liberia deserve fairness, justice and the opportunity to thrive.