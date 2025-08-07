Liberia: 'A Patriot's Cry' - Former Foreign Minister Olubanke King-Akerele Launches Bold New Book Calling for National Renewal

Monrovia — On Wednesday Liberia witnessed a powerful moment of reflection and renewal as Her Excellency Olubanke King-Akerele, former Minister of Foreign Affairs, officially launched her latest book titled "A Patriot's Cry (2021-2024)" at the C. Cecil Dennis Jr. Auditorium, Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Monrovia.

The high-profile ceremony was graced by His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr., President of the Republic of Liberia, who formally launched the publication. Also in attendance were Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung, current and former ministers of government, members of the diplomatic corps, lawmakers, judiciary officials, civil society actors, and well-wishers from across the nation.

The event was jointly sponsored by the Liberian Institute for Growing Patriotism and the Angie Brooks International Centre for Women's Empowerment, Leadership Development, International Peace and Security.

About the Book

A Patriot's Cry (2021-2024) is a compelling collection of essays, reflections, and public commentaries penned by H.E. Olubanke King-Akerele over a three-year period marked by social, economic, and political uncertainty in Liberia. Through its pages, the author explores critical themes including governance, youth empowerment, national identity, civic responsibility, leadership accountability, and the soul of the Liberian nation.

It is a bold and unapologetic appeal to conscience and country--calling on all Liberians, especially the youth and emerging leaders, to rise above partisan interests and embrace a higher sense of national duty.

A Voice for Courageous Patriotism

In presenting the purpose of the program, one of the speakers described the launch as more than the release of a book-it was the recognition of a fearless and principled voice.

"This program is about honoring a voice that has never remained silent when the nation needed clarity, direction, and truth," the speaker said. "Her Excellency Olubanke King-Akerele is a patriot not only in title but in action. She speaks truth to power with integrity, courage, and an unwavering love for Liberia."

The author, now in her 70s, has served the Liberian government and the global community in various leadership capacities, including as Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Commerce, and UNDP Deputy Regional Director for Africa. She is widely respected for her moral authority, sharp intellect, and lifelong advocacy for good governance, gender equality, and youth development.

Throughout her career, King-Akerele has championed causes that transcend political affiliation, always putting Liberia first. In A Patriot's Cry, she channels decades of leadership experience and national service into a timely call for transformation and national soul-searching.

A National Call to Action

The launch program was not only a celebration of authorship but also a call to deepen national conversation on patriotism and leadership. The event echoed the book's central message--that Liberia's progress hinges on the willingness of its citizens to engage with uncomfortable truths and challenge the status quo with dignity and resolve.

"When others have chosen silence for convenience, she has chosen her conscience," said one of the program's keynote speakers. "Let A Patriot's Cry not just be a book, but a movement. Let it spark a deeper commitment to country."

About the Author

H.E. Olubanke King-Akerele is one of Liberia's most respected stateswomen. With a distinguished career spanning diplomacy, governance, and international development, she has become a voice of wisdom and principled patriotism in Liberia's national discourse. She has authored several works and continues to mentor the next generation of leaders through various platforms, including the Angie Brooks International Centre and the Liberian Institute for Growing Patriotism.

A Patriot's Cry is her latest contribution to Liberia's body of literature and national development.

Copies of A Patriot's Cry (2021-2024) will be available in select bookstores and institutions nationwide.