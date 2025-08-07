Nigeria: On Eve of Anti-Drug March, Boakai Declares Tough Measures As Liberia's Envoy to Nigeria Blames Nigerians for Drug Influx, Urges Joint Action

Monrovia — On the eve of a nationwide march against drug abuse and trafficking, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has announced sweeping new measures to combat Liberia's growing drug crisis, declaring the government's response will be "non-selective and relentless."

In an Executive Mansion release on Wednesday, Presidential Press Secretary Atty. Kula Bonah Nyei Fofana outlined President Boakai's latest directive, aimed at strengthening the country's anti-drug infrastructure despite ongoing fiscal constraints.

"The President has ordered that funding be prioritized for a comprehensive national response," Fofana said. "This includes the introduction of an anti-drug curriculum in schools, random drug testing, increased operational and logistical support for the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), expanded rehabilitation services, advanced port and border surveillance technologies, and sustained public education and judicial support mechanisms."

President Boakai was quoted as saying that "no status, no title, no uniform, and no connection will protect anyone involved in drugs."

The President's statement follows the receipt of the Progress Report of the Multisectoral Steering Committee on Drugs and Substance Abuse set up by the President.

President Joseph Boakai's latest statement on Liberia's drug crisis follows his receipt of a progress report from the Multisectoral Steering Committee on Drugs and Substance Abuse, which he established to lead the government's response to the escalating crisis.

Like many of its neighbors in the sub-region, Liberia is grappling with a growing substance abuse epidemic. A 2023 study by the United Nations Population Fund found that one in five Liberian youth use narcotics -- most commonly a dangerous synthetic drug known as "kush," a chemical cocktail often containing fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Civil society groups reported that, as of 2023, more than 866 drug dens were operating in Monrovia alone, with the problem expanding rapidly into other parts of the country. The findings estimate that 20 percent of Liberian youth are now using illicit drugs, posing a severe threat to the nation's health, safety, and development.

President Boakai, who made the fight against illicit drugs a central pillar of his 2023 campaign, established the multisectoral committee with representation from the Ministries of Health, Justice, Youth and Sports, Gender, and Finance. The government has earmarked US$3.5 million across the 2024 and 2025 budgets for youth-focused rehabilitation and prevention programs, including the flagship initiative "Kush Must Go."

However, an investigative report by New Narratives/FrontPage Africa revealed that frontline service providers have seen little of the promised funding. The report quoted Dr. Moses Ziah II, Director of Mental Health at the Ministry of Health and Chair of the Technical Working Group on Drug Abuse, as saying only 163 people are currently receiving government-funded treatment -- 37 as inpatients at a facility in Grand Bassa County, and 126 in outpatient care in Congo Town.

In apparent response to these alarming revelations, President Boakai unveiled a robust National Anti-Drug Action Plan, describing the drug crisis as "an attack on our future." He reaffirmed his administration's unwavering commitment to protecting Liberia's youth and communities from the scourge of substance abuse.

"We cannot allow the spread of illicit drugs to turn our children into victims, our communities into ghettos, and our neighborhoods into shelters for criminal elements," the President declared.

Boakai commended the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency for its ongoing efforts and extended special recognition to the Multisectoral Steering Committee for its coordination in developing a national response. He also praised civil society groups and community organizations for amplifying awareness and advocacy.

"I urge all Liberians to forge a concerted effort in strategizing concrete, actionable steps to complement the government's fight," he said.

Highlights of the National Anti-Drug Action Plan

To be implemented immediately in accordance with existing law, the plan includes seizure of properties linked to drug activities, including the prosecution of landlords and accomplices, performance mandates for LDEA regional commanders, with a six-month results deadline, establishment of a National Whistleblower Program with cash rewards and protection for informants, fast-tracking of drug cases through the courts, with mandatory sentencing and expansion of rehabilitation centers and reintegration programs for recovering users.

It also include the investment in border surveillance, including scanners, canine units, and other advanced security equipment, introduction of anti-drug curriculum in schools and random testing in high-risk areas, reinforcement of the National Drug Emergency, enabling raids and lockdowns where necessary, freezing of assets belonging to suspected traffickers in collaboration with financial institutions, and significant budget increases for drug enforcement, prevention education, and legal reforms

The plan, Boakai said, is designed to target every level of the drug chain -- from traffickers and distributors to enablers and corrupt officials -- and signals a new era in Liberia's fight against drugs.

"Together, we will not just fight, we will win. Liberia will not lose another generation to drugs -- not on my watch," he said.

The President's statement comes on the eve of a mass rally against the proliferation of the drug in Liberia. Set for Thursday, August 7, the National Day of March Against Drug Abuse and Trafficking is expected to bring together thousands of Liberians from all walks of life. Organizers describe the march as a "national cry for change, a call to action, and a symbol of hope" in the face of what they call an existential threat to the nation's youth, peace, and development.

"We gather not just to raise awareness, but to reclaim our streets, restore our values, and rebuild the future of young people who have fallen victim to substance abuse," a statement from the organizers read. "Drug abuse does not only affect individuals -- it affects our economy, education, health, and peace."

The group called on the Government of Liberia to strengthen enforcement, rehabilitation, and public education efforts, community leaders to actively engage in preventive actions and early interventions.

It also urged parents and guardians to speak up, support their children, and be informed and the youth to rise up, stay clean, and lead by example.

"Together, we can break the cycle. Together, we can build a drug-free Liberia.Together, we are The Hope Builders -- igniting purpose, promoting discipline, and championing a new generation free from drugs."

Envoy Points Finger, Urges Bilateral Action

Meanwhile, Liberia's Ambassador to Nigeria and Permanent Representative to the ECOWAS Parliament, John Ballout, has stirred intense controversy following a direct and unapologetic accusation that Nigerians are responsible for the majority of illegal drugs entering Liberia.

Ballout made the remarks at ECOWAS Parliament high-powered delegation gathering in Liberia which aimed to raise awareness about the growing crisis of drug abuse and mental health challenges among young people in the region.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"A few years ago, Nigeria helped Liberia achieve peace through ceasefire and disarmament. We'll always owe them that," Ballout said. "But today, we have a handful of Nigerians who are trying to destroy the work Nigeria helped build. Most of the drugs being brought into Liberia--without apologies, without diplomacy--are brought in by Nigerians."

Ballout emphasized that his remarks were not a condemnation of the Nigerian government or its people, but rather a call for joint action between the two countries to stop the flow of narcotics into Liberia.

"I'm going to Nigeria not only to express our gratitude but to reinforce cooperation on this shared threat," he added.

Growing National Alarm

Liberians have become increasingly alarmed by the visible rise in drug-related crimes, addiction, and the proliferation of synthetic drugs like Kush and Tramadol, especially among the country's youth. Communities, schools, and even local markets have reportedly become hubs for drug activity, fueling calls for stronger law enforcement, education, and rehabilitation efforts.

The August 7 march, backed by the Boakai administration, civil society, religious groups, and grassroots organizations, is seen as a major turning point in the country's anti-drug campaign. Participants will march under the theme: "Say No to Drugs -- Reclaim Liberia's Future."

Organizers say the march will begin from two locations -- Invincible Park in Sinkor and the Freeport of Monrovia -- with both groups converging at Capitol Hill, the seat of the Liberian government.

As the country prepares to take to the streets, one message echoes loud and clear from all corners of Liberian society: the time to act is now.