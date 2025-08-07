Liberia: Timothy Weah Takes the Leap - Joins Olympique De Marseille From Juventus

United States of America winger and son of Liberian football legend George Manneh Weah, Timothy Weah has officially joined Olympique de Marseille from Juventus, returning to French Football with high expectations and the full support of his iconic football family.

Timothy Weah arrived on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy for €14 million, marking a fresh start at one of France's most historic clubs.

"Marseille is a historic club with incredible fans and ambition," Weah said at his unveiling. "I'm excited to start this new chapter and give everything for the badge."

Weah Follows in Father's Footsteps

Touching down in Marseille late Tuesday evening, Timothy was accompanied by his father George Manneh Weah and mother Clara Marie Weah, both in France to support him through such a key moment in his career. The family's presence adds emotional depth to the transfer, especially given that George Manneh Weah himself played for Marseille during the final stretch of his storied career in 2000.

Now, 25 years later, Timothy dons the same colors, aiming to write his own chapter at the Stade Vélodrome.

Return to Familiar Territory

Though this is a new club, Ligue 1 is familiar ground for Weah. He came through the Paris Saint-Germain Academy and later won the league title with Lille in the 2020-21 Season. That experience, along with his international pedigree and tactical flexibility, makes him a valuable addition to a Marseille squad in transition.

Under new management and looking to rebuild after a turbulent campaign, Marseille see Weah as a key piece in their push for a top-four finish and deeper runs in Europe.

His pace, work rate, and versatility especially in attacking roles will be crucial for the club.

Struggles in Turin, Opportunity in Marseille

Weah spent two seasons at Juventus, where he made 78 appearances, including nearly 40 starts. Despite flashes of promise scoring seven goals and providing four assists in the 2024/25 Season his time in Turin was marked by tactical uncertainty, often playing as a wing-back under Max Allegri's System.

According to Juventus' official statement:

"After two years with us in Italy, Weah now returns to the French top-flight. Thanks for everything, Timothy, and best of luck with what's to come!"

His move to Marseille signals a chance to reignite his attacking form in a system that better suits his natural style as a winger or forward.

A Key Year Ahead

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the horizon and the U.S. Men's National Team counting on him, this transfer couldn't come at a better time for Weah. Regular game time at a high-profile club like Marseille will be crucial for his development and consistency on the international stage.

He joins a talented, youthful Marseille squad looking to reclaim its place among Europe's elite backed by some of the most passionate fans in football.

Weah's official unveiling is expected later this week, and anticipation is already building among Marseille supporters. For a player carrying both the weight of his surname and the ambition of his own path, the next chapter begins now in a city that knows how to roar.