Nigeria: Swan Applauds Doa Foundation for Championing Grassroots Sports

6 August 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Dotun Omisakin

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has commended the Daniel Oreoluwa Adeniyi (DOA) Foundation for its continued investment in grassroots sports development through its annual football tournament.

At the fifth edition of the one-day school tournament in Lagos, SWAN National President Isaiah Benjamin, represented by Secretary Femi Amusan, described football as a transformative tool for youth empowerment:

"Football is a universal language. It's a game that transcends borders, backgrounds, and beliefs. On this field, every pass, every goal, every save is a testament to discipline, teamwork, and determination.

"But more importantly, it teaches us life lessons, how to strive in the face of adversity, how to respect our opponents, and how to celebrate both victory and defeat with grace," he said.

He encouraged the young players to embody sportsmanship and aspire beyond the pitch:

"Remember, you are role models for your communities. Use this platform to inspire others," he said.

The foundation's CEO, Dr. Mike Adebiyi, reflected on the emotional story behind the tournament:

"Daniel Oreoluwa was our last son and a true soccer talent. Before his passing, he had secured a place in a European soccer academy and was set to begin his journey after final exams. Sadly, he never made it. In honour of his passion and dreams, we launched this tournament," he said.

Dr. Adebiyi also revealed that the foundation plans to expand the competition nationwide and sponsor the tournament's MVP to a European academy.

Chrisland School emerged champions of the tournament.

