Nigeria: How 3 Yobe Teenagers Emerged Victorious At Global Competition

Seventeen-year-old Nafisa Abdullahi Aminu, 15-year-old Rukayya Muhammad Fema, and Hadiza Kashim Kalli have been crowned World Champions in English language communication skills and debate at the 2025 TeenEagle Global finals competition in London, United Kingdom.

Nafisa was named the Overall Best in English language skills, while Rukayya emerged as the Overall Best in debate. Hadiza was honoured with the Outstanding Talent Award (Gold Medal).

The three girls are indigenes of Yobe State and attend the Nigerian Tulip International College (NTIC), a Turkish school located in Mamudo, Potiskum LGA of Yobe State.

The final TeenEagle competition took place from July 27th to August 3rd at the University of Surrey, United Kingdom. Over 900 students from 46 countries participated, and the three students from NTIC's Yobe State Campus were among the shining stars, bringing pride to their school, state, and country.

According to Daily Trust, the global competition tested both receptive skills (reading and listening) and productive skills (writing and speaking). The Principal of NTIC Yobe State, Mr. Haseebullah Jogi, who accompanied the students to London, said the competition began with an online round that led to the prestigious global stage.

He explained that eight students represented Nigeria: five from NTIC Abuja and three from NTIC Yobe. They were accompanied by him, one parent, a teacher, and the Principal of NTIC Abuja.

"A huge congratulations to our brilliant students and their dedicated teachers for these remarkable achievements. We are very proud of them, and we are planning to celebrate them in our own way," he said.

Daily Trust reports that last year, Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni approved a scholarship worth over N2.2 billion for 890 NTIC students. The groundbreaking initiative, valued at N2.225 billion, spans six years, from JSS1 through SS3, and provides full educational support for the selected students.

Nigerians urge government to reward students

Following the girls' success, Nigerians have called on the federal government to extend the same kind of recognition and rewards recently given to sports stars by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Leading the call was former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Pantami. In a post on his official Facebook page, he stated that Nafisa deserved the same recognition and awards that the federal government gave to the Super Falcons and D'Tigress.

Pantami said Nafisa's achievement has sparked celebration and that her success can be attributed to her natural talent, dedication, discipline, and the support she received from her parents and schools.

"Nafisa's achievement highlights her as a shining example of Nigerian students' potential to excel globally with the right opportunities and enabling environment. This kind of feat requires more encouragement from the government. Recently, our women's football team won the Women's Africa Cup in Morocco. Each player received $100,000, a three-bedroom flat, and a national honor of the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON). In addition, our Nigeria's women's national basketball team, D'Tigress, was appreciated following their historic fifth consecutive victory at the 2025 FIBA Women's AfroBasket Championship for becoming the first African team to qualify for the 2026 FIBA Women's World Cup Pre-Qualifying Tournament. I strongly recommend that Nafisa deserves $100,000, a three-bedroom flat, and a national honor from the federal government of Nigeria. In addition, her English teacher deserves a reward similar to the one given to the coaching and technical team of the football and basketball players. We must continue to take education very seriously and reward the efforts of our citizens."

He added that education is the passport to future development, as "tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today through education and skills."

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, also extended his congratulations to Nafisa, saying her remarkable achievement and outstanding success served as a powerful testament to the limitless potential of the Nigerian girl-child when provided with quality education and a supportive environment.

He said that investing in the education of girls is not just a matter of fairness but a strategic necessity for national transformation.

"Let us, as a community, commit to dismantling every barrier that prevents the girl-child from realizing her full potential," he said.

A netizen, Abdullahi Aminu, said Nafisa deserved more than what was given to the female footballers. "She emerged the world best in English language skills; she alone brought this honor to Nigeria. But the female footballers collectively participated and won the trophy. Congratulations to our hero."

While congratulating Nafisa and her family, Suleiman Abubakar said she deserved $200,000 and a national honor, urging the government to invest massively in education for the betterment of Nigeria.

Buni to host girls on return

Meanwhile, Governor Buni has approved a grand ceremony to honour the girls. A statement signed by the Director General of Press and Media Affairs to the Governor, Mamman Muhammad, said Buni will host and celebrate the three students -- Nafisa, Rukayya, and Hadiza -- who are beneficiaries of his scholarship program.

"Governor Buni described the outstanding performances as a great honor to the state and country. These are great feats that make us proud and justify the government's investment in the education sector," the statement read. He assured that his administration would continue to subsidize education for every child in the state to have the opportunity to go to school and appealed to parents for cooperation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Also, Yobe State philanthropist Kashim Musa Tumsah commended the three students for their exceptional performance. Tumsah announced a cash reward of N500,000 and a brand-new laptop for each of the students to bolster their educational pursuits.

In a statement on his Facebook page, Tumsah said that the students' achievements were commendable and brought pride to the state. Part of his statement read:

"We proudly celebrate the outstanding achievement of three brilliant young students from Yobe State, Nafisa Abdullahi Aminu, Rukayya Muhammad Fema, and Hadiza Kashim Kalli, who have brought honor to Nigeria at the TeenEagle Global English Championship held in London. Emerging victorious among over 20,000 participants from 69 countries, these students have not only demonstrated academic excellence and discipline but have also highlighted the immense potential of Nigerian youth, particularly from the North-East region. Their success reflects the growing impact of continued investments in education under the visionary leadership of His Excellency, Governor Mai Mala Buni, whose commitment to creating an enabling learning environment is yielding truly exceptional results."

He also announced personal rewards to support their academic advancement.