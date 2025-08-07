Nigeria/Senegal: Senegal Edge Nigeria in Gritty CHAN 2024 Opener

6 August 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olusola Jide Jide

Defending champions Senegal kicked off their CHAN 2024 campaign with a narrow 1-0 win over Nigeria in a fiercely contested Group D opener yesterday at the Amani Stadium, Tanzania

Christian Gomis netted the decisive goal in the 75th minute, finishing off a swift counter-attack led by substitute Moctar Koïté, who delivered a pinpoint cross for the unmarked forward to slot home.

The clash lived up to expectations, pitting two African football heavyweights against each other. Senegal, champions of the 2022 edition in Algeria, displayed early composure while Nigeria, returning to CHAN for the first time since 2018, showed aggression and intensity.

The Super Eagles created chances through Sikiru Alimi, Raymond Tochukwu, and late substitute Vincent Temitope, but Senegal's disciplined defence held firm under pressure.

Coach Souleymane Diallo's tactical substitutions, including Bonaventure Fonseca and Pape Badji, helped slow Nigeria's momentum in a second half marked by stoppages and substitutions.

Despite the loss, Nigeria's coach Éric Chelle remained optimistic, urging his players to focus on upcoming matches against Congo and Sudan.

