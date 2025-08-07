Liberia: 'Drug Dealers Are Enemies of the State' - James Holder Nuahn Joins the Frontlines - As Liberia Battles Rising Drug Addiction

Monrovia — James Holder Nuahn, a prominent son of District #10 Montserrado county and a fierce advocate for youth development, has issued a stark warning in the face of Liberia's growing drug epidemic.

In an interview with this paper, Mr. Nuahn who leads the Innovative Partner Network Liberia, minced no words in declaring narcotics a national security crisis and called for sweeping reforms to tackle the crisis head-on.

He said people engaging in drug trade in the country are the real problem, "drug dealers are enemies of the state, and they must face the full weight of the law."

James Holder Nuahn warns "any Liberian found harboring or operating a drug den must be arrested, prosecuted, and jailed, even if it's your own family." He says "you cannot build a ghetto in a residential area and expect peace, if you are destroying a generation, you are an enemy of the state."

A Generation Battling Drugs

Nuahn's alarm is rooted in the reality many Liberians now see daily. With narcotics like cocaine, heroin, and synthetic drugs flooding communities, especially in Montserrado county where more and more youth are spiraling into addiction.

"Walk through the principal streets, you'll see it," he said. "Young people who should be preparing to lead this nation are instead turned into zombies by drugs. And we are watching a generation perish."

According to Nuahn, Liberia is facing not just a health crisis, but a looming national security breakdown.

"If we don't act now, we'll soon have a society overrun by addicts. People breaking into homes, robbing families, just to feed a habit that could have been prevented if our laws were tighter, and our communities more vigilant."

From Advocacy to Action

Nuahn isn't just sounding alarms. From his base in the United States, he has organized youth empowerment and non-violence training across District #10. His group's "Each One, Teach One" model sends trained community leaders and university students into neighborhoods to spread awareness about the dangers of drug abuse.

"We give them the tools, and they spread the word, in churches, mosques, schools, anywhere they can," he said. "We're telling young people: this isn't the path. There are other ways to build a life."

Broken Borders, Broken Laws

For James Holder Nuahn, much of the blame also lies at the feet of weak border control and outdated laws that create loopholes for traffickers.

"You cannot fight drugs with executive clemency shielding diplomats and unchecked containers," he stressed. "Our borders, from Roberts International Airport to the Freeport and land crossings, must be locked down with real accountability."

The District #10 son called for immediate law reform to remove diplomatic immunity in drug searches and urged the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) to boost manpower and intelligence.

"It's not enough to say the DEA is trying. They must be empowered to act, to investigate, to prosecute. This is systemic. Today it's someone else's child, tomorrow it's yours."

Chaos Rehab Centers

While addiction spreads, rehabilitation efforts are in chaos. Nuahn was blunt: Liberia lacks proper standards for operating rehabilitation centers, putting vulnerable youth at risk.

"Rehab can't be run from someone's backyard. Government must regulate these facilities. Each type of drug needs specialized care, you can't treat heroin and K2 the same way. We're doing more harm if we don't standardize treatment."

He echoed calls for a national registry for rehab centers, mandatory licensing, and capacity-building workshops for those running them.

A Call to Arms for Every Liberian

Nuahn's final plea was not to the government alone, but to every citizen.

"You can't just say, 'It's not my business.' Tomorrow it will be. Report dealers. Break the silence. Join the fight."

He called on religious leaders, traditional councils, teachers, and market women to band together in a unified front against the drug invasion.

"We must all preach the same gospel; that drugs are destroying Liberia. No nation succeeds by watching its youth die slowly."

The Road Ahead

With Liberia already declaring drug abuse a national emergency, Nuahn believes the time for platitudes is over.

"Let's stop sugarcoating it. We are losing our country to drugs. The laws must change. The people must rise. And anyone enabling this scourge, no matter their title or relationship, must be dealt with as an enemy of the state."