Nigeria: Gombe Secures FG's Approval for Pilot Modern Vet Hospital

The Federal Government has approved the establishment of a state-of-the-art veterinary hospital in Gombe State under the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support (L-PRES) Project, an initiative aimed at boosting livestock health and productivity across Northern Nigeria.

The National Project Coordinator of L-PRES, Malam Sanusi Abubakar, disclosed the development on Tuesday during a two-day technical mission to the state.

The visit included a high-level federal delegation comprising representatives from the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development, animal health specialists, and technical experts who conducted preliminary assessments of the proposed project site.

Malam Abubakar explained that the veterinary hospital is designed to serve as a hub for animal diagnosis, treatment, training, and research.

He noted that the facility forms part of a broader national strategy to improve animal health systems, enhance disease surveillance, and ensure product certification for domestic and export use.

"This is a pilot project. It has never been done anywhere in the country. Gombe is the first, and we hope the state will serve as a model for other states," he added.

According to a press statement by the Gombe State Governor's Director General of Press Affairs, the hospital will be located within Gombe's newly established 184-hectare Agro-Livestock Development Zone. This zone also houses an ultramodern abattoir, an international livestock market, a tannery, and a leather processing factory, projects championed by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The L-PRES hospital is expected to significantly enhance veterinary care services and support the state's ambition to become a national hub for livestock innovation and agribusiness. Experts believe the hospital will improve livestock health and contribute to food security, job creation, and economic growth across the region.

Professor Usman Bello Abubakar, Gombe State Project Coordinator of L-PRES, who led the federal team on the inspection, described the project as a "milestone achievement" and praised the national coordination office for its trust in Gombe. "We are fully ready and committed to the successful delivery of this project and other related livestock programmes," he assured.

Also speaking during the visit, Ms Asabe, Project Manager of Lubell Nigeria Ltd--the firm contracted to construct the facility--reaffirmed her company's commitment to quality delivery, promising timely completion and full compliance with all technical specifications.