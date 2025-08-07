Nigeria: FG Approves N4.2bn for Tetfund Research Projects, Innovation Hubs

The federal government has approved a grant of N4.2 billion to fund 158 research projects across Nigerian tertiary institutions under the 2024 cycle of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) National Research Fund.

The approval followed recommendations by the TETFund National Research Fund Screening and Monitoring Committee after a rigorous evaluation of 6,944 submitted concept notes from researchers nationwide.

According to a statement released on Tuesday by the Director of Public Affairs, Abdulmumin Oniyangi, on behalf of the Executive Secretary, Sonny Echono, the disbursement covers three thematic areas. "The sum of N2,349,951,630.43 was approved for Science, Engineering, Technology and Innovation; N1,028,966,204.32 for Humanities and Social Science; while Cross Cutting research projects received N870,708,982.94," the statement said.

Leading institutions include the Federal University of Technology, Minna, with 15 awards worth N400m; Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, with 13 awards totaling N359.8m; and the Federal University of Technology, Akure, receiving N341.6m for 12 research initiatives. Others include Federal University of Technology, Owerri (11 awards, N256.3m); Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi (10 awards, N273.4m); and University of Ilorin (8 awards, N220.5m).

Projects approved span innovative solutions including eco-friendly walling systems for low-cost rural housing; hybrid fertilizer using plant-based binders; intelligent aerial robotics for weed and disease management in maize-cowpea farms; and AI-enabled Internet of Medical Things for military physiological monitoring and activity recognition in combat zones.

In a related development, the federal government also approved contracts for the establishment of 18 Innovation and Entrepreneurship Hubs in institutions across all six geo-political zones as part of TETFund's 2024 intervention. The hubs will include Electronic Labs, 3D Printing, Laser Technology, Robotics, AI, Product Design, and Coding Workstations.

"The project is intended to facilitate and accelerate the uptake of promising research output, providing solution-driven and multidisciplinary hubs tailored towards the needs of Beneficiary Institutions," the statement added.

Furthermore, funding for the 2025 intervention has been allocated to 15 additional institutions. Federal University Dutse, University of Uyo and University of Ibadan each received N1bn, while 12 others, including Federal Polytechnic Bida and Kano State Polytechnic, were granted N750m apiece.