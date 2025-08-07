Nigeria: Governor Ododo Lauds d'Tigress Afrobasket Triumph

Kogi State governor, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, has extended his congratulations to Nigeria's National Women's Basketball Team, D'Tigress, following their record-setting fifth consecutive FIBA Women's Afrobasket title.

In a statement released by his special adviser on Media, Ismaila Isah, Governor Ododo praised the team's outstanding performance, describing it as "a monumental achievement that reaffirms Nigeria's dominance in African basketball and inspires hope across the nation."

The Governor commended the team's unwavering determination, discipline, and unity throughout the tournament.

According to Governor Ododo, "This victory transcends the realm of sports; it is a powerful testament to Nigerian excellence and a source of immense national pride. The inspiring performance of D'Tigress will continue to motivate young athletes, particularly girls, to believe in the power of hard work and the Nigerian dream."

Governor Ododo also lauded Coach Rena Wakama and her technical crew for their role in leading the team to back-to-back Afrobasket titles.

He highlighted her groundbreaking achievements as the first woman to win multiple Afrobasket championships, emphasising the growing impact of women in Nigerian sports.

"Coach Wakama's leadership is a beacon of progress, demonstrating the importance of creating platforms for female excellence," he noted.

"On behalf of the government and the people of Kogi State, I extend heartfelt congratulations to D'Tigress on this historic accomplishment. You have once again made our nation proud," he stated.

While reaffirming his administration's commitment to sports development and youth empowerment, Governor Ododo acknowledged Kogi's steadfast support for initiatives that promote local talent and foster national unity.

He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support of women and youth development in Nigeria, stressing that the D'Tigress's victory, coming shortly after the Super Falcons' recent win at the Women's African Cup of Nations, is another testament to the impact of the Renewed Hope Agenda across various spheres of Nigerian society.

"With their fifth consecutive continental title, D'Tigress have solidified their place as the most successful women's basketball team in African history--a shining example of what can be achieved through perseverance, teamwork, and national unity," he added.