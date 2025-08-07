Nigeria: NPFL Youth League - Ikorodu City and Remo Stars Compete for Top Spot

It is shaping up to be a two-horse race between Remo Stars and Ikorodu City in the Ikenne zone of the 2025 NPFL Youth League, but Coach Ajobolade Olumide insists that his Remo squad is not focused on points.

After the second round of matches, Remo Stars and Ikorodu City are level on points, but the Ikenne side enjoys a superior goal difference following a 4-1 demolition of Shooting Stars in their first game of Matchday 2. Ikorodu City closely followed by defeating Sunshine Stars 2-0. Bendel Insurance currently sits in third place with three points after their 2-1 victory over Kwara United.

Olumide told NPFL Media on Tuesday afternoon via telephone that his side is simply excited to participate in the competition and not concentrating on their position in the league.

"We are not particularly interested in our position in the league; however, we will compete to the best of our abilities. In the way we are structured, this serves as another opportunity to assess our development, which is what the team is all about," he stated confidently.

Regarding their close competition with Ikorodu City, Olumide insisted that he does not view the Lagos side as a threat but rather welcomes the challenge.

"We embrace the challenge to test our setup, and since we and Ikorodu City do not have the opportunity to play each other, we welcome this chance."

The teams will observe a rest day on Wednesday, August 6, before resuming on Thursday for Matchday 3.