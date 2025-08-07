Nigeria: NPFL Youth League - Ikorodu City and Remo Stars Compete for Top Spot

6 August 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

It is shaping up to be a two-horse race between Remo Stars and Ikorodu City in the Ikenne zone of the 2025 NPFL Youth League, but Coach Ajobolade Olumide insists that his Remo squad is not focused on points.

After the second round of matches, Remo Stars and Ikorodu City are level on points, but the Ikenne side enjoys a superior goal difference following a 4-1 demolition of Shooting Stars in their first game of Matchday 2. Ikorodu City closely followed by defeating Sunshine Stars 2-0. Bendel Insurance currently sits in third place with three points after their 2-1 victory over Kwara United.

Olumide told NPFL Media on Tuesday afternoon via telephone that his side is simply excited to participate in the competition and not concentrating on their position in the league.

"We are not particularly interested in our position in the league; however, we will compete to the best of our abilities. In the way we are structured, this serves as another opportunity to assess our development, which is what the team is all about," he stated confidently.

Regarding their close competition with Ikorodu City, Olumide insisted that he does not view the Lagos side as a threat but rather welcomes the challenge.

"We embrace the challenge to test our setup, and since we and Ikorodu City do not have the opportunity to play each other, we welcome this chance."

The teams will observe a rest day on Wednesday, August 6, before resuming on Thursday for Matchday 3.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.