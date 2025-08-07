Nigeria: NPFL - Bendel Insurance Release 25 Players Into Transfer Market

Bendel Insurance have announced the departure of 25 players ahead of the 2025/26 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season. Captain Meyiwa Oritseweyinmi, Austin Ogunye, and Bernard Ovoke are among the prominent players who have left the Benin Arsenal.

Other key players who have exited the club include Moses Abioye, Uche Collins, Michael Enaruna, and Uche Collins. Dailypost.ng reports that the Benin City club is expected to make new signings to replace the departed players before the start of the new campaign.

Insurance finished in a respectable fifth position last season with 56 points from 38 matches. They will face El-Kanemi Warriors in their opening fixture of the new season.