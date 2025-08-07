Nigeria: NPFL - Bendel Insurance Release 25 Players Into Transfer Market

6 August 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

Bendel Insurance have announced the departure of 25 players ahead of the 2025/26 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season. Captain Meyiwa Oritseweyinmi, Austin Ogunye, and Bernard Ovoke are among the prominent players who have left the Benin Arsenal.

Other key players who have exited the club include Moses Abioye, Uche Collins, Michael Enaruna, and Uche Collins. Dailypost.ng reports that the Benin City club is expected to make new signings to replace the departed players before the start of the new campaign.

Insurance finished in a respectable fifth position last season with 56 points from 38 matches. They will face El-Kanemi Warriors in their opening fixture of the new season.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.