Liberia: 'Seize and Auction Their Properties' - Anti-Drug Campaigners Demand Tough Measures Against 'Big Hands' in Drug Trade

Monrovia — Protesters leading the Say No To Drugs campaign are calling on the Government of Liberia to confiscate and auction the properties of powerful individuals--referred to as "big hands"--who are allegedly involved in drug trafficking and trade, including top government officials and even the President, if found guilty.

The call comes as public frustration mounts over the growing drug crisis and perceived impunity for high-level enablers fueling the trade of narcotics like Kush, cocaine, and other substances in Liberia.

Speaking to FrontPage Africa during Thursday's protest in Monrovia, activist Sekou Turay accused influential figures within the government of undermining efforts by security agencies, including the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), to clamp down on drug traffickers.

"About 90 percent of the drugs entering Liberia are being backed by so-called 'big hands,"' Turay alleged. "You have LDEA officers making arrests, only for a 'big hand' to call and say, 'That's my interest--let the person go.' That's sabotaging the fight."

Turay stressed that no one should be spared in the fight against drugs--not even the President.

"If the President is involved, his properties should be seized and auctioned," he said.

He proposed that proceeds from such auctions be used to fund rehabilitation programs for drug victims, many of whom are young people left abandoned on the streets.

Turay lamented the rapid rise in addiction rates among Liberian youth, stating that the drug crisis is killing the next generation.

"Our brothers and sisters are dying slowly. The younger generation that should take over this country is wasting away," he said.

He also criticized the government's current efforts as "fruitless" and called for urgent action, including stronger border security, to prevent drugs from entering the country--particularly from neighboring states.

"These drugs are coming from outside. Government must put serious measures in place to stop this flow."

The protest marked the largest anti-drug demonstration under the Boakai administration and forms part of a broader national campaign aimed at pressuring authorities to act decisively. Liberia's drug epidemic has been declared a national emergency.

According to civil society groups, as of 2023, over 866 drug dens were operating in Monrovia alone, with the crisis spreading nationwide. It is estimated that 20 percent of Liberian youth are now using illicit drugs, threatening the country's health, security, and development.

President Boakai made the fight against drug abuse a key campaign issue during the 2023 elections and later established a multi-sectoral committee to spearhead the effort. However, critics say tangible progress remains limited.

In a statement issued Wednesday, ahead of the protest, Presidential Press Secretary Atty. Kula Bonah Nyei Fofana announced new measures to bolster the country's anti-drug response.

"The President has ordered that funding be prioritized for a comprehensive national strategy," Fofana said. Measures include introducing an anti-drug curriculum in schools, random drug testing, expanded rehabilitation services, and enhanced operational and logistical support for the LDEA. Additional plans call for advanced surveillance at ports and borders and increased public awareness efforts.

President Boakai reiterated that "no status, no title, no uniform, and no connection will protect anyone involved in drugs."

Campaigners hope the public outcry and Thursday's protest will push the government and lawmakers to take bolder action against the growing drug menace.