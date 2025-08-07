Nigerian Women Are Built Different, Says Ogoke After d'Tigress Win As Practising Surgeon

Sarah Ogoke, a practising surgeon and veteran member of Nigeria's national women's basketball team, D'Tigress, has hailed the mental strength and resilience of Nigerian women after the team clinched a historic fifth consecutive FIBA Women's AfroBasket title.

Speaking during an interview with Arise TV on Tuesday, Ogoke credited discipline and resilience as the major factors in how she's been able to combine her medical career and playing basketball.

"I'm built different. Nigerian women are built different. We do amazing things and the impossible. My secret is nothing short of discipline, resilience, determination, hard work, and focus," she said.

The 35-year-old veteran, who specialises in podiatric medicine, the diagnosis and treatment of foot and ankle conditions, was named in the squad months after giving birth and suffering the loss of her father last year. She revealed that she had taken time off her medical duties to join the team for the tournament.

"Absolutely, I'm using my vacation days to be here. My job is waiting for me when I go back," she said.

Ogoke, who holds a degree in biology, drew parallels between the discipline of medical training and elite sport.

"The four years that I spent in medical school, I learnt how to work diligently and steadily on a specific skill set over the course of a long period of time. That can be translated to the skills necessary to be successful in basketball."

A key figure in Nigeria's basketball resurgence over the past decade, Ogoke has been part of every AfroBasket-winning squad since 2017. She attributed the team's sustained dominance to the grit and mentality of Nigerian women.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Sport Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The blood we have in our veins as Nigerian women is different. We have the tenacity, pride, grit that we just refuse to lose. We've held our crown since 2017, and we don't plan on giving it up soon."

Reflecting on the final match where Nigeria was tied 41-41 at halftime against Mali, she revealed a wake-up call from the coach, Rena Wakama, pushed the team to step up.

"Coach Rena wasn't nice about it at all. She told us, 'We were the better team, but this team here came to beat us. They didn't come for vacation or just to be here. Their objective was to beat us, and if we let that happen, then let them do it.' That woke us up, and we played like the team that we are."

Now, with Nigeria qualified for the 2026 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup, Ogoke says her focus and that of the team is on reaching new heights on the global stage.

"I see playing for Nigeria as a privilege and not a right. Every year that they reach out to me and ask me to be a part of the programme, I'm thankful because they don't have to call me. Now that we've qualified for the World Cup, we're hoping to build on our success at the Olympics and, by God's good grace, bring home a medal."

Following the team's victory, President Bola Tinubu on Monday, gifted the D'Tigress $100,000 to each of the players, $50,000 each for the 11-man coaching and technical team, and bedroom flats at Renewed Hope Estate for every member of the team and coaching staff.