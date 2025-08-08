Nigeria: Airstrike Kills 30 Terrorists At Wedding Ceremony in Zamfara

7 August 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

The Air Component of the Joint Task Force Operation Fasin Yamma (OPFY) has confirmed the killing of over 30 terrorists in Zamfara State during a precision airstrike on August 4, 2025.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Media Information Officer of OPFY, Captain David Adewusi, said the strike targeted a large gathering of terrorists at the foot of Asola Hills in Yankuzo Ward, Tsafe local government area, where they had assembled for a wedding.

"The strike, conducted based on credible intelligence, targeted terrorists from the Faskari and Kankara axes in Katsina State, as well as various parts of Zamfara," the statement read.

"Several were neutralised, and many others sustained critical injuries."

Following the air raid, ground troops from 1 Brigade under Sector 2 of OPFY launched a follow-up operation on August 5, successfully repelling an ambush en route to Yankuzo Village, where injured terrorists were reportedly taken for treatment.

According to local sources and intelligence reports, no fewer than 30 terrorists were killed in the coordinated air and ground operations.

Four suspected collaborators from Kunchin Kalgo Village in Tsafe LGA were also critically injured.

The military noted that the successful operation has brought significant relief to residents of Yankuzo, Tsafe, and neighbouring communities plagued by repeated terrorist attacks.

"Operation Fasin Yamma remains committed to restoring peace and security across Zamfara and the wider North West region," Adewusi added.

