Nigeria: Davido, Chioma Jet Off to U.S. Ahead of White Wedding

Afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, and his wife Chioma are making waves online as they head to Miami, Florida in the United States for their much-anticipated white wedding.

The couple, who officially tied the knot in June 2024, are set to celebrate their union in grand style this weekend in the United States.

The destination of the wedding has been a trending topic on social media, with fans and followers eagerly counting down to the event.

New videos making the rounds show Davido and Chioma boarding a private jet alongside their entourage, with luggage in tow and excitement in the air.

In one clip, the lovebirds were seen walking hand-in-hand toward the aircraft.

Chioma was wearing a casual look in a black top and baggy jeans, while Davido was wearing a sleeveless tee paired with a red cap.

Another image showed the couple embracing warmly, flashing wide smiles that reflect the joy of the moment.