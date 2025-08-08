Nigeria: 30 Villages Protest Against Banditry in Zamfara

Residents from at least thirty 30 villages from Dan-Isa and Kagara of Kaura-Namoda local government area of Zamfara State stormed Gusau, the capital of the state to protest against insecurity bedeviling their area on Thursday.

The protesters comprising women and children were carried placards with inscriptions such as: "We need peace in Kaura-Namoda Villages," "Governor Dauda Lawal and Matawalle Should Rescue Us", 'Our people Are Killed Day By Day," among others.

Speaking at the Government House, a leader of the protesters, Lawal Kamilu from Dan-Isa said they were protesting against the bandits terrorising their villages and killing their people.

"We all came from about 30 Villages to protest against insecurity because most of our men have either been killed or kidnapped by the bandits.

"Hundreds of our people have been killed while others were kidnapped and staying in captivity with the bandits.

"They demanded for ransom running into millions of naira while we are empty, we have nothing to give as ransom because all our properties and other belongings like farm have been sold to get our brothers and sisters who were kidnapped earlier," Kamilu said.

The protesters called on the Minister of Defence, Bello Matawalle, and the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government to come to their aid, saying "Zamfara is now in the mercy of Almighty God".