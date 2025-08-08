Rwanda Condoles With Ghana Following Death of Two Ministers in Chopper Crash

Rwanda has extended condolences to the government and people of Ghana following the death of the West African country's ministers of defence and environment, along with six other delegates, in a military helicopter crash on Wednesday, August 6.

The helicopter went down on Wedneday in the Ashanti region en route from the capital, Accra, to Obuasi for an official event focused on tackling illegal mining. There were no survivors.

The cause of the crash remains unknown, but investigations have been launched, according to the Ghanaian military.

"Rwanda extends heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Ghana following the tragic helicopter crash in Adansi Akrofuom District," the High Commission in Ghana said in a Wednesday post on X.

"We mourn the loss of Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Hon. Murtala Mohammed & other senior officials. Our flag flies at half-mast in solidarity."

Reports indicate the crash occurred amid foggy weather conditions. Ghana's meteorological agency had forecast unusually cold weather for August, with recent rains and light showers contributing to poor visibility in forested regions.

Local farmers near the crash site reported heavy morning fog as the helicopter passed overhead. One eyewitness told the media that the aircraft was flying unusually low in poor weather conditions.

He recalled hearing the helicopter, then a loud noise followed by a bang. When he rushed to the scene to help, he found no survivors.

The bodies of all eight victims were recovered from the wreckage and transported to Accra in coffins draped in the Ghanaian national flag.

The Ghanaian government declared three days of national mourning, with flags flown at half-mast across the country.