Zimbabwe: August 7, 2025

7 August 2025
United States Embassy (Harare)
press release

Pause on routine immigrant and nonimmigrant visa services

The U.S. Embassy in Harare, Zimbabwe, has paused all routine immigrant and nonimmigrant visa services with the exception of most diplomatic and official visas. The Trump Administration is protecting our nation and our citizens by upholding the highest standards of national security and public safety through our visa process. We are always working to prevent visa overstay and misuse. Applicants with scheduled visa interviews will receive information once appointments can be rescheduled.

Routine and emergency American Citizens Services will continue as normal.

