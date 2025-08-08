Zimbabwe: Us Suspends Routine Visa Services in Zimbabwe, Cites National Security, Overstay Concerns

7 August 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Thandiwe Garusa

The United States Embassy in Harare has announced the suspension of all routine immigrant and nonimmigrant visa services, except for most diplomatic and official visas, citing national security and public safety concerns under the Trump administration.

The instruction came from Washington to pause consular operations at the embassy in Harare.

This means the embassy in Harare will not be conducting any visa appointments or interviews until further notice.

In a statement posted on its official website Thursday, the U.S Embassy said this was to prevent visa misuse and overstays.

"The U.S. Embassy in Harare, Zimbabwe, has paused all routine immigrant and non-immigrant visa services with the exception of most diplomatic and official visas."The Trump Administration is protecting our nation and our citizens by upholding the highest standards of national security and public safety through our visa process. We are always working to prevent visa overstay and misuse."Applicants with scheduled visa interviews will receive information once appointments can be rescheduled."Routine and emergency American Citizens Services will continue as normal," the statement added.The suspension does not apply to Zimbabweans who already hold valid U.S. visas.It is alleged that 709 Zimbabweans, or about 10.57%, overstayed in the U.S. on their B1 and B2 visas (non-immigrant visas for temporary stays, either business or tourism).The suspension does not apply to Zimbabweans who already hold valid U.S. visas.

It is alleged that 709 Zimbabweans, or about 10.57%, overstayed in the U.S. on their B1 and B2 visas (non-immigrant visas for temporary stays, either business or tourism).

There are also concerns over overstaying rates for those on student visas.

