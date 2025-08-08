As Uganda Cranes prepare to redeem themselves in Friday's must-win clash against Guinea, police have moved to tighten security at Mandela National Stadium -- with one peculiar item now on the banned list: suitcases.

Yes, you read that right. Suitcases.

In an August 7 statement, Police, in coordination with the Local Organising Committee and the Confederation of African Football (Caf), listed large bags and suitcases among prohibited items, alongside the usual suspects -- vuvuzelas, glass bottles, hammers, smoke canisters and fireworks.

The ban has sparked plenty of chuckles online, but some fans aren't laughing -- especially those who turned up for last weekend's opener with luggage in tow.

Sources close to Fufa suggest the restriction may not be as random as it seems. According to one official who preferred anonymity, there were "whispers" of fans arriving with suitcases filled with "manhood power banks" and assorted paraphernalia.

The power banks, sources say, would make fans shout loud without feeling vstrain in the throat although the science of manhood and throat is difficult to understand per the claim.

The fetishes...possibly in a bid to spiritually swing the tide against Algeria.

If the plan existed, it clearly backfired.

The Cranes were soundly beaten 3-0 by Algeria in front of a stunned home crowd. There was hardly a sound in the stadium by the third goal.

The visitors dominated from start to finish, silencing the near-capacity Namboole with goals from Ayoub Ghezala, Abderrahmane Meziane Bentahar, and Soufiane Bayazid - the latter tucking goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa in the hybrid tuff to sleep.

In response, the Police say they are "strengthening security arrangements" ahead of Friday's double-header, where Algeria will first face South Africa at 5pm, followed by Uganda versus Guinea at 8pm.

"We extend our sincere gratitude to all spectators for their cooperation," the statement read, before cautioning that "only a few individuals" were found attempting to flout protocols -- and were "promptly and firmly dealt with."

Among the list of banned items, "large bags and suitcases" stood out. While no explicit reasons were given, one security source said fans were smuggling in merchandise and banned items.

Online reactions have been a mix of amusement and bewilderment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Who carries a suitcase to a football match? Were they planning to sleep in the stands or perform rituals?" one fan posted on X (formerly Twitter). Another quipped,

"I think Fufa saw the fetishes and said, 'We're not losing because of witchcraft again!"'

Yet beneath the humour is a serious task ahead for coach Morley Byekwaso's men, who must beat Guinea to keep their African Nations Championship (CHAN) hopes alive. Uganda have never progressed past the group stage in six previous attempts -- and after the Algeria hammering, fans are demanding a response.

But this time, they'll have to do it without the "suitcase squad."

"Let's just carry hope, not herbs," another fan posted, "and maybe -- just maybe -- we'll make it to the quarter-finals."

Police, meanwhile, are urging all attendees to comply with the new regulations "for their safety and the safety of others."

So leave the flasks, umbrellas, smoke canisters, and yes -- your suitcase of superstitions -- at home. You can bring your Cranes jersey, your voice, and if you must, a lucky coin in your pocket.

Just not in a wheelie bag.