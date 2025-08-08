Uganda: Organisers Admit Ticketing Glitches Marred CHAN Opener

Uganda's opening match day at the CHAN 2024 tournament was marred by digital ticketing glitches, long queues, and empty food kiosks -- a logistical breakdown that left many fans frustrated despite the high anticipation surrounding the tournament's return to Mandela National Stadium.

The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) has since issued a public apology, acknowledging key failures and pledging improvements ahead of Match Day Two.

"CAF is not making available all seats in the stadium to be filled. This protocol applies not only to Uganda but also to Kenya and Tanzania," said LOC Communications Chairperson Dennis Mugimba on Thursday, responding to public outcry over visibly empty seats despite sold-out tickets.

Mugimba attributed the confusion to CAF's crowd control protocol, which restricts full-capacity attendance across all CHAN venues as a safety measure.

He also cited technical problems with the digital ticketing system that CAF has adopted for the tournament.

Fans reported being locked out despite having proof of purchase, while others encountered system errors during checkout. Meanwhile, a limited number of physical tickets issued through FUFA were reportedly hoarded and resold by individuals at inflated prices.

"No physical ticket sales or reselling near stadiums is allowed," Mugimba emphasized, noting that official tickets remain available online via MTN MoMo, Airtel Money, or Visa/MasterCard. Prices are fixed at Shs10,000 (Ordinary), Shs30,000 (Silver), and Shs50,000 (Premium).

Match Day One on Monday, 4 August featured Group C fixtures -- Uganda, Algeria, Guinea, and Niger -- at the newly renovated Namboole Stadium.

While the matches drew sizable crowds, the lack of basic services like food and drink drew heavy criticism.

"We regret the unfortunate incident where fans did not find food and drinks available in the stadium kiosks," Mugimba said.

The LOC now says all kiosks will be fully stocked going forward, and vendors will not be charged fees -- a move intended to reduce prices for fans.

Despite the missteps, LOC commended fans for complying with Uganda Police traffic control measures and thanked Uganda Railways for providing special train services to the stadium. The rail service will continue for all remaining match days for ticket holders.

Match Day Two is set for Friday, August 8, with Algeria playing South Africa at 5pm, and Uganda taking on Guinea in a prime-time fixture at 8pm.

Nationwide fan parks will continue to operate throughout the tournament, with Mbarara City hosting the next major viewing event.

Fans have been urged to buy tickets early and adhere to stadium entry rules, which prohibit alcohol, weapons, professional cameras, and oversized banners.

Uganda is co-hosting CHAN 2024 alongside Kenya and Tanzania.