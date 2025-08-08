Liberia: Senate Takes Quarterly Break

The President Pro-tempore of the Liberian Senate, Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence has informed the public on the official closure of the Liberian Senate in observance of its 2nd constituency break which commenced on Thursday, July 24, 2025.

According to the Constitution and standing rules of the Senate, the Liberian Senate will have adjourned the 3rd Friday in July and return the 2nd Friday in October each year.

However, the Senate did not close on the 3rd Friday but extended its workings by additional one week due to other pressing national issues which needed urgent attention.

The Senate action to have extended up to Thursday, 24th July - is in line with Article 32(b) - which allows for extension of regular session beyond its adjournment date.

While on break, Pro temp Karnga Lawrence encourages all her colleagues' Senators - to utilize the break - as she has already started by engaging with constituents and knowing what are the issues confronting them for Senate's intervention.

The President Pro temp acknowledges with deep respect - the collaborative efforts of all Senators throughout this 2nd session of the Senate - she believes such united efforts - have pushed the Senate to a higher height.

As the Senate observes this break, madam Lawrence notes - that the leadership and major committees - will remain very active and engage in handling national matters before the Senate.

Pro temp Karnga Lawrence encourages all citizens - to have positive exchanges and conversation with their various Senators for the common good of the Country.

Meanwhile, Pro-temp Karnga Lawrence will officially announce the Senate's agenda for the new sittings when they return from the break on the 2nd Friday in October this year. She will inform the public on major achievements made before the 2nd adjournment/constituency break.