Nigeria Unveils Visa Application Platform to Eradicate Quackery

The Federal Government has unveiled a new visa application platform in a move to eradicate quackery in the visa application process in the country.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, while introducing the platform to the diplomatic community in Abuja on Thursday, said it would protect the integrity of Nigerian citizens.

"This policy, which enjoys full inter-agency backing, has three core objectives. One, to eliminate identity fraud and ensure that only genuine vetted Nigerian applicants are issued visas by embassies and high commissions.

"Two, to discourage the use of unauthorised third-party agents who obtain and handle sensitive personal data outside government oversight, posing a grave national and international security risk.

"Three, to enhance mutual accountability by allowing countries of destination to verify applicants in real time using Nigeria's National Identification Number, NIN, as the primary reference point," he said.

The minister said Nigeria will deploy this technology through a verified platform, GIIL, operating under the ASPAR system, which he said is fully compliant with Nigeria's data protection laws and global best practices.

"It is designed to interface directly with Nigeria's national identity infrastructure to validate the authenticity of an applicant's information," he said.

"Your Excellencies, this is not merely a domestic regulation. It is a cooperative tool for mutual benefit. It helps your embassies process legitimate applications faster, reducing risk. It helps us ensure that Nigerian nationals travelling abroad do so responsibly, legally, and with pride and dignity.

"It enhances security for all stakeholders by limiting overstays, trafficking, impersonation, and visa abuse. "

He explained further that the policy is of general application, not targeted at any nation, but implemented uniformly across all consular missions.

Speaking, Dr Jamil Hausawi, the Chief Executive Officer of ASFAAR.NG, said the initiative reflects a growing need to strengthen outboard travel management, reinforce visa integrity, and enhance bilateral cooperation between Nigeria and friendly countries of the Gulf and Arab countries.

"ASPAR.NG is a collaborative infrastructure created with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, designed to support transparency, efficiency, and verification of Nigerian travellers.

"Its design and operation are being implemented with support of relevant government agencies, including institutions responsible for identity verification, border control, and data management," he said.