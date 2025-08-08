Nigeria: Govt Dismisses 15 Correctional Personnel, Demotes 59 Over Misconduct

The federal government has dismissed 15 personnel of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) and demoted 59 others for acts of misconduct and indiscipline.

A statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the NCoS, Umar Abubakar, which disclosed this, said the decision was made by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) after reviewing 224 disciplinary cases involving correctional officers across the country.

According to the statement, the decisions followed recommendations from the Board's Disciplinary and General Purpose Committee (BDGPC), after thorough investigations and adherence to due process.

"Following a thorough review, the Board approved various disciplinary measures in line with its commitment to enforcing discipline and upholding the integrity of the Service.

"A total of 15 personnel were dismissed from the Service for serious misconduct and violation of Service regulations.

"Additionally, 59 officers had their ranks reduced as a result of confirmed breaches of professional standards, while 42 personnel were issued written warning letters as a corrective measure," Abubakar said in the statement.

He said the Board also exonerated 16 personnel who were found not guilty of the allegations made against them, stating that "seven Staff are currently on suspension to ascertain the levels of their involvement in a case under investigation".

Abubakar said, "In one case, an officer was suspended from duty and recommended for handover to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for prosecution due to the gravity of the offence.

"Furthermore, 8 personnel were compulsorily retired from the Service, and 1 officer had his rank reversed with a directive to refund all earnings received while wrongly holding the rank."