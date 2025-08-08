Nigeria: FCTA Vows to Continue Fight Against Begging in Abuja

Dr. Idris Yahaya, Director of Child Development at the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Women Affairs Secretariat, has announced that the removal of child beggars from the streets of Abuja will be a continuous effort.

Yahaya made this statement during a two-day training session for child protection actors in the FCT on child protection case management.

The training, organized by the FCT Chapter of the Child Protection Network (CPN), aimed to build the capacity of stakeholders to handle child protection cases effectively.

According to Yahaya, a committee under the FCTA's Social and Welfare Department has been established to monitor and follow up on children forced into begging.

"The committee routinely moves around the streets of Abuja to ensure that children are not being exploited for alms begging," he said.

He added that many of these beggars "pretend to be blind or physically disabled" and are taken to rehabilitation centers once they are caught, after which they are often relocated to their states of origin.

"FCT is seen as a land that belongs to everyone. So, people troop in daily from neighboring states pretending to be deformed in one way or the other," Yahaya explained.

He also warned residents against child labour, stating that the administration is closely monitoring for violations. Yahaya stressed that parents must take their children's well-being seriously, as children are a vulnerable population. "They can't protect themselves, they can't decide for themselves, and they certainly can't provide for themselves," he stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Yahaya called for a review of the 2003 Child Rights Act (CRA), noting that some sections of the law are no longer sufficient to address current child protection challenges.

Earlier, Mr. Gbenga Adeleke, FCT National Coordinator for the CPN, emphasized the organization's commitment to protecting children and ensuring they grow up in safe environments.

He stated that the training was designed to raise awareness that "every child is the responsibility of someone, be it a parent, guardian, teacher, or community member."

Adeleke noted a significant knowledge gap, stating, "About 68% of FCT residents are unaware of the Child Rights Act that safeguards children. And when cases of abuse are reported, some of the first responders lack the capacity and knowledge to handle them appropriately."

He stressed the importance of a collective approach to child protection, highlighting that while the Nigerian Constitution provides fundamental human rights, it lacks specific guidelines for protecting vulnerable children.

This gap, he said, underscores the importance of bringing stakeholders together to create a more coordinated and knowledgeable response system for child protection in the country.