Liberia: 30 Liberian Journalists Trained in Nimba On Anti-Corruption Reporting

Ganta, Nimba County - More than 30 journalists from across Liberia's 15 counties have convened in Ganta, Nimba County, for a two-day anti-corruption awareness workshop organized by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the UN Peacebuilding Fund.

The training, which runs from August 7 to 8, aims to enhance the capacity of media professionals to investigate and report on corruption while promoting transparency, accountability, and integrity in public discourse.

"This initiative reflects our belief that the media is a critical ally in the fight against corruption," said John E. Tommy, Manager for Education and Prevention at the LACC. "Though we face many challenges, journalists have the reach and responsibility to educate the public and hold institutions accountable."

Tommy used the occasion to provide an overview of the LACC's mandate and emphasized the importance of familiarizing journalists with three key anti-corruption laws: the amended LACC Act of 2022, the Whistleblower Protection Act of 2021, and the Witness Protection Act of 2021.

He urged participants to use the training as a springboard to shift public narratives, expose graft, and support reforms. "The LACC cannot do this alone--combating corruption requires collective effort, especially from the media," he added.

Press Union Endorses Training

Speaking during the opening session, Success Tokpah, a representative of the Nimba Chapter of the Press Union of Liberia (PUL), praised the workshop as a step toward professionalizing Liberia's media sector.

"This is not just a training; it's a civic responsibility," Tokpah said. "An informed, skilled press corps is vital to sustaining our democracy."

PUL President Julius Kanubah also addressed the gathering, welcoming the initiative while calling for greater transparency in how journalists are selected for such programs.

"I may not have been briefed on the selection process," Kanubah said, "but I appreciate the LACC and UNDP for their continued investment in the media. This is a partnership worth expanding."

He urged participants to take what they've learned beyond the training room. "Your reporting must be factual, balanced, and focused on impact," Kanubah said.

National Scope, Local Impact

The workshop brought together reporters, editors, and media executives from all 15 counties, reinforcing the LACC's commitment to nationwide engagement in the anti-corruption fight. Key facilitators included veteran journalist Frank B. Sainworla Jr., Managing Editor of The Public Trust Media Group, as well as technical advisors from the UNDP.

Participants expressed gratitude for the opportunity and pledged to apply the skills acquired to improve investigative reporting and public accountability.

The training concludes on August 8 with a closing ceremony at Jackie's Guest House in Gompa City, signaling a renewed push by the LACC and partners to elevate the media as a frontline actor in Liberia's ongoing battle against corruption.