Liberia: 140 Grand Bassa Youth Selected for 2025 Arcelormittal Vacation Job Program

8 August 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)

Buchanan, Grand Bassa County - ArcelorMittal Liberia has selected 140 young people from Grand Bassa County to participate in its 2025 Vacation Job Program, part of the company's broader commitment to youth development and community empowerment.

The beneficiaries were chosen through a competitive process that attracted 584 applicants across the county. Grand Bassa received 140 of the 400 slots allocated to Bassa, Bong, and Nimba counties, representing 35 percent of the regional allotment.

Designed to build early professional exposure and job readiness, the vacation job program targets high school graduates, university students, and vocational trainees. Participants will be assigned to departments across ArcelorMittal's operations, including mining, logistics, administration, and community relations.

Corporate Commitment to Youth Empowerment

This annual initiative underscores ArcelorMittal Liberia's long-standing investment in education and human capital as part of its corporate social responsibility and community development strategy.

In addition to the vacation job program, AML operates a Community Development Scholarship Program for high school students in fence line communities across Grand Bassa, Bong, and Nimba counties. The scholarship enables hundreds of students to access secondary education each year.

In the 2025 cycle, high school students from all three counties--Bassa, Bong, and Nimba--will continue to benefit from the program.

AML also plays a critical role in higher education support. Through continued partnerships with Nimba University, the company has helped strengthen infrastructure, provide learning materials, and improve instructional quality.

On the international front, AML's Overseas Scholarship Program offers select Liberian students the opportunity to study at top global universities in fields such as mining, engineering, environmental science, and business.

Reporting Deadline for Selected Candidates

All selected applicants from Grand Bassa County are required to report to the office of the County Superintendent in Buchanan by 12:00 noon on Friday, August 8, 2025, to complete their onboarding process.

The 2025 vacation job program is the latest step in AML's broader strategy to promote youth employment, national capacity building, and long-term workforce sustainability.

ArcelorMittal Liberia continues to position itself as a partner in Liberia's development, investing not just in extractive industry operations but in the lives and futures of the nation's next generation.

