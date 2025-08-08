Nigeria: Govt Dismisses 15 Correctional Personnel for Misconduct

8 August 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Omeiza Ajayi

Abuja — The Federal Government has dismissed 15 personnel of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), over serious acts of misconduct.

This was disclosed on Thursday in Abuja by the Service's spokesperson, Deputy Controller of Corrections (DCC), Abubakar Umar.

According to him, the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) concluded deliberations on 231 disciplinary cases involving personnel of the Service.

He explained that the cases were presented to the Board by the Disciplinary and General Purpose Committee (BDGPC) after thorough investigations and due process.

"Following a comprehensive review, the Board approved various disciplinary measures in line with its commitment to enforcing discipline and upholding the integrity of the Service.

"A total of 15 personnel were dismissed from the Service for serious misconduct and violation of Service regulations."Additionally, 59 officers had their ranks reduced due to confirmed breaches of professional standards, while 42 personnel were issued written warning."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.