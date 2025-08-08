Nigeria: Govt Dismisses 15 Correctional Personnel for Misconduct

Abuja — The Federal Government has dismissed 15 personnel of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), over serious acts of misconduct.

This was disclosed on Thursday in Abuja by the Service's spokesperson, Deputy Controller of Corrections (DCC), Abubakar Umar.

According to him, the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) concluded deliberations on 231 disciplinary cases involving personnel of the Service.

He explained that the cases were presented to the Board by the Disciplinary and General Purpose Committee (BDGPC) after thorough investigations and due process.

"Following a comprehensive review, the Board approved various disciplinary measures in line with its commitment to enforcing discipline and upholding the integrity of the Service.

"A total of 15 personnel were dismissed from the Service for serious misconduct and violation of Service regulations."Additionally, 59 officers had their ranks reduced due to confirmed breaches of professional standards, while 42 personnel were issued written warning."