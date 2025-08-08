Nigeria: Protest Against Armed Herders Attacks - Benue People Shun Beef, Turn to Pork

There seem to be a silent revolution against the consumption of beef, popularly called "cow meat" in Benue at the moment.

Before now Benue was known for the large scale consumption of beef in this part of the country; however, strong indications at the moment suggests otherwise.

The people have turned their backs to beef consumption and decended on pork which though a delicacy for the people, cannot be compared to the level they devoured beef.

The resort to pork has suddenly forced the price of life pig out of the reach of the few that hitherto consume it, while butchers of pig who sell to consumers have taken advantage of the of the new development to hike the price of the delicacy.

With the development an average size of pork which hitherto sold for N10,000 now goes for as high as N35,000, a development that has forced many to seek alternative sources of protein.

Meanwhile, findings indicated that the development may not be unconnected to ceaseless attacks and killings in the state by armed herdsmen who have continue to unleash mayhem on several communities of the state.

It was gathered that not a few indigenes of the state have stopped eating beef probably in protect over the activities of armed herdsmen in the state.

This was much alluded to by a renowned pig butcher on the popular Ishaya Bakut road, Mr. Jonathan Aer, who blamed the surge in the price of pork on the level of patronage the delicacy now enjoys from majority of the people of the state.

He pointed out that the flow of customers is almost overwhelming the butchers, adding that the situation would have got out of hand but for the price that now serve as a check on the exploding patronage.

Aer who exonerated pig butchers for the skyrocketing price of pork in the state pointed out that "the steady rise in pork started just few years ago when the attacks and killings in our communities by armed herdsmen intensified.

"Many of the people who were not known for eating pork as a ready delicacy for soup suddenly abandoned beef and resorted to eating pork. And by the day the level of patronage has continued to soar and the implication of that is what we are witnessing today.

"The truth of the matter is that many families have jettisoned beef for pork because of the level of attacks and killings our people suffered in the rural communities all because herders want to graze their cattle.

"You cannot kill innocent farmers because you want to graze cows on their farmland that you want to eventually sell to the same people and expect that they continue to patronise you.

"So as more and more people turn to pork in protest, the price keeps increasing even from where we source it because sometimes we do not get enough to buy to slaughter for consumers. The development has steadily impacted prices and people are paying more for pork."

A major restaurant owner in Makurdi town, madam Ngunna Igbaar who was seen waiting patiently for her turn to purchase the meat, lamented that pork which used to be a major delicacy for the poor is gradually getting out of the reach of the ordinary people who in the past saw it as a very cheap source of protein.

She said: "Some years back the people who ate pork were the poor in the society because it was so cheap compared to beef.

"And till date it is used by Idoma speaking people and Tiv speaking people of the state for various ceremonies and rites.

"But in the last few years the price of pig began to rise and those who usually come to the restaurant to purchase it with the food could hardly afford it.

"Before now when we purchase from the butchers we ask them to cut them into pieces of N100 and N200. But now it's either N500 or N1000 because of the price we buy it now and the N200 size looks too tiny.

"There is nothing we can do about it because people are now eating a lot of pork now compared to when some will tell you that it is a dirty meat.

"But today many will tell you that they eat it because they do not want to put their money in the hand of those who attack our rural communities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"A customer was just two days ago in my restaurant swearing that he will never eat beef again because the money spent on beef would end up going back to those attacking our communities in order to graze their cattle. That is the general impression all over the place. And it looks as if people have been organising themselves to also persuade others to stop eating beef.

"While we commend the resolve of our people to shun the consumption of beef that has been an age long delicacy for the Tiv people, we cannot but appeal to pork butchers to consider the poor who over the years consumed pork as their delicacy.

"The price is pushing it out of the reach of the ordinary people, particularly when you consider that a portion of the meat which used to go for N10,000 is now going to as much as over N35,000. That is obviously not pocket-friendly. The protest, though highly popular, also has its negative impact but it seems the right cause of action at this time in the history of our state. No to beef will soon be a major slogan in no distant time in the state."