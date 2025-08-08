Nigeria: 13 Suspects Face Prosecution As Mining Marshals Shut Down Illegal Quarry in Abuja

As part of ongoing efforts to sanitise the mining sector, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has shut down an illegal quarrying site in the Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Thirteen suspects have been arrested and charged to court in connection with the unlawful operation.

The crackdown was led by the Mining Marshals, a specialised unit of the NSCDC recently established to tackle illegal mining across the country. The unit acted on intelligence indicating that the site had been operating without legal documentation, safety protocols, or environmental safeguards for over seven months.

According to the Commander of the Mining Marshals, Assistant Commandant of Corps (ACC) Attah John Onoja, the suspects were found to be working for a company that had allegedly encroached on a quarry lease belonging to another licensed operator.

"This operation underscores our commitment to zero tolerance for illegality in the Nigerian mining sector," ACC Onoja stated. "We will not allow any individual or company to take the law into their own hands or deprive legitimate operators of their lawful rights."

The site was reportedly shut down for breaching mining and environmental regulations, with the authorities citing risks to public safety and the environment.

The Mining Marshals' action aligns with the strategic directives of the NSCDC Commandant General, Prof Ahmed Abubakar Audi, mni, whose leadership has prioritised the protection of critical national assets and the enforcement of compliance across sectors.

Speaking further, ACC Onoja issued a stern warning to operators involved in unlicensed mining activities.

"Let this serve as a warning to all illegal operators. The era of impunity in the mining sector is over. We will continue to identify, investigate, and prosecute all violators, no matter how remote or discreet their operations may be," he said.

The suspects are currently in custody and are expected to be arraigned in court in the coming days as investigations continue.

The shutdown comes amid growing concerns over the proliferation of illegal mining operations, especially in remote and peri-urban areas where regulatory oversight has historically been weak. Authorities say the enforcement drive is part of broader national efforts to restore order and accountability in the mining sector, boost revenue, and enhance internal security.

Vanguard News