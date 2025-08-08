Nigeria: 3 Weeks' Blackout Cripples Businesses in Kwara

8 August 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Mumini Abdulkareem, Ilorin

Residents of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, have decried the crippling effects of an electricity blackout that has persisted for over three weeks in parts of the state.

The outage has taken a toll on small businesses and households, especially those who depend on power for daily operations.

The affected areas include Olorunshogo, Agbo Oba, Mandate, and parts of Gerewu, among others.

A welder, Mr Abdullahi, said he had to rent a diesel-powered generator to keep his business running, which has significantly eroded his already slim profit margin.

"I now rent a diesel generator to work. It's expensive and is eating into my small profits," he said.

Hajia Latifah Abdullahi, a resident of Mandate Estate, said her family lost food items due to the prolonged outage.

"Most of our tomatoes, meat, and fish in the fridge got spoiled. We don't know what happened, but this is the third week we've experienced total blackout. They only brought light on Tuesday for a few hours, and nothing since then," she lamented.

A food vendor, Mrs Hikmah Abdulrauf, said the blackout has affected her ability to store perishable goods and sell cold drinks.

"I now spend extra money on ice blocks to keep things cold. It has been tough," she said.

Also speaking, Mrs Afsat Nuru of Agbo Oba described the situation as worrisome, noting that it has added to the hardship residents are already facing.

"This is beyond inconvenience. The ripple effects are huge. It's affecting every part of our lives," she said.

When contacted on Thursday, the PRO of IBEDC, Ilorin, Mrs Adebayo Lawal, said she was in transit and would get back.

